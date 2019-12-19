Brittany Snow knows the most delicious way to get into the holiday spirit.

The actress, 33, opened up to PEOPLE about her holiday plans with fiancé Tyler Stanaland, revealing that they are throwing a pizza party for their friends and family.

“We love hosting holiday parties and key to making it fun is keeping things simple,” Snow, who teamed up with Meiomi Wines for the season, said. “This year we’re throwing a DIY homemade pizza party.”

But instead of supplying all the ingredients themselves, Snow suggested having each guest bring their own toppings to create the perfect pizza recipe. Not only does this keep the party prep “simple,” but it gets everyone involved.

“We supply the dough selections and our guests bringing their desired ingredients. It’s a fun and minimal prep,” she said. “I always like to include California inspired ingredients on our pies, since we can often source locally when in L.A.”

RELATED: Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

As for their favorite pizza combinations?

“I personally love a sweeter style like goat cheese, pear, and arugula, but Tyler prefers the more traditional with tomato sauce,” she said. “Both of course, pair with the flavor forward style of Meiomi Pinot Noir.”

Snow and Stanaland, who got engaged in February, said they’ve enjoyed blending their family traditions and creating new ones as a couple this holiday season.

“We are spending the first part of the holidays in our new N.Y.C. apartment, which has been so fun,” said Snow. “Being Californians at heart, we incorporated some special West Coast touches into our décor and entertaining plans. It’s been really fun merging our traditions and making new ones as an engaged couple.”