Britney Spears Recreates the 'Meanest Sandwich Known to Mankind' in Instagram Cooking Segment

Britney Spears is getting creative in the kitchen.

On Monday, the pop icon, 39, showed her fans the step-by-step process as she created a sandwich in her kitchen that was inspired by Schlotzsky's sandwich chain, which she said she had in New York City over a decade ago.

"Okay guys, so I'm here in my kitchen today and I'm going to make my first delicacy sandwich," Spears says in her Instagram video. "15 years ago I used to go to a place in New York City called Schlotzsky's Deli sandwiches. It was literally God to me, and 15 years later I am still in search of a sandwich that tastes just like that. So this morning I decided to get up and try to create a sandwich just like that for this summer."

The "Toxic" songstress starts off her sandwich with artisan ciabatta bread and goat cheese, and she then begins to chop up a pecan — though she incorrectly refers to it as an almond.

"Both of those together are very, very good flavor," Spears says of adding goat cheese and nuts to the sandwich.

Next, the star adds shredded chicken, turkey, avocado, lettuce and chopped pears. "You would think that would be very odd — it looks like fish, but it's not," she says of including the shredder pears. "It's very, very sweet and adds a very different taste to the sandwich."

Spears then puts all the ingredients together on the small sandwich and sets it on a plate beside a few pieces of fruit, including grapes, pineapple and strawberries.

"I've put them all together and made a tiny sandwich," she tells her followers. "A little goes a long way, so you don't need a huge sandwich for the summertime. Something small and a little French will do for me."

As she cuts her sandwich down the middle, Spears shows off her final product in the video and says, "Voila! It's a beautiful little sandwich."

Spears is very active on her Instagram account, often sharing photos and videos that capture the Grammy winner dancing, answering fan questions and spending time with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In a video shared earlier this month, Spears answered much-asked question sent by one of her followers: "Am I okay?"