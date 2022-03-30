Famed British Pub Reopening After Employees Save 1,228-Year-Old Establishment

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, which first opened in St. Albans way back in 793 AD, will reopen its doors on April 4

One of Britain's oldest pubs will soon be back in business again.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks — which first opened in St. Albans way back in 793 AD — will reopen its doors on April 4, its new owners announced in a release on Monday.

The 1,228-year-old establishment closed back in February after a difficult past few years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the business' then owner filing for bankruptcy.

Now, former manager Martin Robinson has taken over, teaming up with Head Chef Ian Baulsh and Sam Walker to "give the pub a new life."

"I have worked here for 12 years as the manager so I have a clear vision of how to ensure the future success of this pub," Robinson wrote on Facebook. "Ian has been head chef for the past eight years and is excited to share the pub's new menus and his food strategy going forward. Sam brings a talent for aesthetics and design which will help us to enhance our customer experience, while retaining all the wonderful features of its rich history."

"Ian, Sam and I are now excited to be taking the pub into the next chapter of its story, and very much look forward to welcoming many familiar faces back here, and hopefully some new ones too," he added.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks was previously recognized by Guinness World Records as England's oldest pub, but a spokesperson for Guinness told CNN "the record title is now inactive." According to the BBC, Guinness World Records said the record was "rested in 2000 when it became clear that it was not possible to verify it in full.

Still, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks no doubt has a rich history. It earned its name after the literal "cock fighting" that was hosted in the main bar during the 19th and 20th centuries, per the pub's official website The pub is also rumored to have hosted Oliver Cromwell, who allegedly slept at the inn for one night.

Back in February, former owner Christo Tofalli said he and his team "tried everything to keep the pub going," but said that "unprecedented" conditions due to the pandemic "have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future."

"It goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honored to have played even a small part in its history," Tofalli wrote. "I am even more heartbroken for my incredible team and the wider Fighting Cocks family."

His love for the business did not go unnoticed by Robinson, who praised Tofalli in his announcement on Monday.

"I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to Christo Tofalli who worked so hard to steer the pub through many acutely challenging trading conditions," Robinson wrote. "COVID-19 was one challenge too far, but I will always be grateful to him for the loyalty he has shown the pub, and his team, and for his unwavering friendship."

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Credit: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Since the shutdown, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks has given a facelift of sorts, with a new coat of paint and fresh landscaping helping to restore the property.

Robinson and his business partners have also put into place a new strategy that will include "a rejuvenated food offering: new menus with regularly changing specials; an extensive barbecue area in the pub's garden, which overlooks the huge lake in St Albans' Verulamium Park; a kids' menu; live music events; and summer 'Fighters' Festivals'."

A new staff is currently being hired.

All of this is music to the ears of Tofalli, who praised Robinson and his partners in a Facebook post on March 25.

"I know 100% that they will put their heart and soul into keeping Ye Olde Fighting Cocks at the centre of the St Albans community, as well as attracting visitors from all over the world to experience the kind of hospitality that you can only get at Britain's oldest pub," he wrote.