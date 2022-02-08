Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans is closing amidst difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, landlord Christo Tofalli shared on Facebook

Famed British Pub to Close After Over 1,000 Years in Business

Britain's oldest pub is closing down after centuries of business.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans, which has been open since 793 AD, is closing after a difficult past few years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the pub's landlord announced on Facebook Friday.

Christo Tofalli shared the sad news on Facebook, writing, "Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going."

He noted that the last two years had been especially hard for the business, and added that "unprecedented" conditions "have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future."

Tofalli said the coronavirus pandemic was "devastating" for Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

"It goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honoured to have played even a small part in its history," he continued. "I am even more heartbroken for my incredible team and the wider Fighting Cocks family."

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks was previously recognized by Guinness World Records as England's oldest pub, but a spokesperson for Guinness told CNN "the record title is now inactive."

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Credit: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

According to the pub's official website, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks has a rich history, and earned its name after the literal "cock fighting" that was hosted in the main bar during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The pub is also rumored to have hosted Oliver Cromwell, who allegedly slept at the inn for one night.

While Tofalli is closing Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, there's still hope for the ancient establishment.

He told The BBC, "We are all looking for the best way forward for the pub but it will reopen with new owners and I hope they will keep a bit of the soul and spirit going."