This Jessica Alba-Loved Olive Oil Brand Just Released a Grilling Set That's Perfect for Father's Day
Still need a Father's Day gift for the special guy in your life who loves to grill? Brightland, the olive oil brand beloved by food fans and celebrities like Jessica Alba, has launched a gift set with its best-selling olive oil, a jar of hand-harvested salt, and a cedar grill plank. The kit, only available for a limited period of time, is bound to score top marks from the special guy in your life who loves to grill.
Known for its line of hand-crafted olive oils and vinegars made in California, Brightland's products are Alba's "go-to gifts for [her] foodie friends," the actress and entrepreneur once told Well + Good. "It's a female-founded business and the products are made in Napa in small batches, taste amazing and never bitter, and look so chic on your countertop."
The Summer Grilling Capsule is exactly that: With the brand's best-selling Lucid lemon-scented oil decorated in a bottle designed by artist B.D. Graft and the brand's classic golden spout, the gift set will look as good as it makes your grilled meats, vegetables, and seafood taste. The 3.5-ounce jar of sundried sea salt was produced by J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works, a 7th-generation family business based in the Appalachian Mountains, and a sprinkle of it will heighten the natural flavors from your ingredients.
If you're unsure where to start with the gift set, Brightland released two recipes that will put the Summer Grilling Capsule to good use. While olive oils are the brand's specialty, you would be forgiven for thinking that the cedar plank is really the star of the show: It can "infuse smoky flavor" into the corn husks for a grilled summer corn salad, or add umami and a "delicious wood smoke flavor" into the salmon for the brand's Japanese-style togarashi salmon with nori pesto. You can find even more recipes that call for Brightland's other scent-infused olive oils here.
While the Summer Grilling Capsule is still in stock for the moment, it won't be surprising if the set flies off shelves: Best-sellers like the brand's Mini Essentials olive oil set have sold out three times, and the Grilling Capsule is bound to be a go-to choice for Father's Day gifting. Order yours now from Brightland for delivery before his special day.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- This Jessica Alba-Loved Olive Oil Brand Just Released a Grilling Set That's Perfect for Father's Day
- Amazon Shoppers Say This $116 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Is 'More Than Worth the Price'
- Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Summer Dress Their 'Favorite Online Clothing Purchase Ever'
- Runners, Teachers, and Waitstaff Say These Recovery Flip-Flops Provide Serious Relief to Sore Feet