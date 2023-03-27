Lifestyle Food Oprah's Favorite Olive Oil Is Buy One, Get One Free — but Only While Supplies Last Get one Brightland olive oil for yourself and another as a gift By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 12:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Every kitchen pantry needs olive oil for sauteing vegetables, for whisking up marinades, or simply to drizzle on top of salads. Oprah Winfrey favors one brand above the rest, and right now, you can get two bottles of its olive oil for the price of one. Last year, Brightland olive oil earned the coveted title of one of Oprah's Favorite Things, thanks to its unique flavors and the fact that it "looks as good as it tastes." Each sleek white bottle features a special label by an artist, so they look pretty sitting out on your kitchen counter. And today, Brightland is offering a free bottle with the purchase of one while supplies last. That means you can get $80 worth of top-notch olive oil for $40 — but Brightland has racked up a loyal following, so the fan-favorite olive oils are bound to sell out. Brightland Olive Oil Sale Brightland Olive Oil Alive, Set of 2, $37 (orig. $74) Brightland Olive Oil Arise, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80) Brightland Olive Oil Ardor, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80) Brightland Olive Oil Aurora, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80) Brightland Olive Oil Rosette, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80) My Air Fryer Stays Squeaky Clean Thanks to These $6 Reusable Liners Five flavors of Brightland olive oil are currently eligible for this buy-one-get-one-free offer. First up, Alive, a classic extra virgin olive oil that's ideal for salads or dipping fresh bread (Oprah suggests a crusty French loaf.) For those who like an extra kick, the Ardor is a 100 percent chili olive oil infused with jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers, chili peppers, and paprika. Brightland Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Alive, Set of 2, $37 (orig. $74); brightland.co The Rosette is a garlic-infused olive oil that's delicious when it's swirled into pasta and mashed potatoes or drizzled on pizza. The Aurora is made from fresh rosemary, and it complements roasted chicken and cozy soups. Finally, the Arise is crafted from fresh basil and would finish off burrata or a caprese salad nicely. Brightland Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Arise, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co The options for using these Brightland olive oils in your kitchen are endless, and the eye-catching yet elegant labels are bound to have people asking where they're from. Jessica Alba likes giving Brightland olive oil to her "foodie friends," so consider this set as a housewarming or shower gift. Take advantage of getting two coveted bottles of olive oil for the price of one while you can and shop Brightland's Harvest Sale now. Brightland Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Ardor, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co Brightland Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Aurora, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co Brightland Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Rosette, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I Don't Go to the Gym — I Use This Fun Fitness App for Unique and Easy-to-Follow Home Workouts Instead A Pair of 'Oh-So-Comfy' Flip-Flop House Slippers for Indoor and Outdoor Use Is 50% Off Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves