Oprah's Favorite Olive Oil Is Buy One, Get One Free — but Only While Supplies Last

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

Every kitchen pantry needs olive oil for sauteing vegetables, for whisking up marinades, or simply to drizzle on top of salads. Oprah Winfrey favors one brand above the rest, and right now, you can get two bottles of its olive oil for the price of one.

Last year, Brightland olive oil earned the coveted title of one of Oprah's Favorite Things, thanks to its unique flavors and the fact that it "looks as good as it tastes." Each sleek white bottle features a special label by an artist, so they look pretty sitting out on your kitchen counter.

And today, Brightland is offering a free bottle with the purchase of one while supplies last. That means you can get $80 worth of top-notch olive oil for $40 — but Brightland has racked up a loyal following, so the fan-favorite olive oils are bound to sell out.

Brightland Olive Oil Sale

Five flavors of Brightland olive oil are currently eligible for this buy-one-get-one-free offer. First up, Alive, a classic extra virgin olive oil that's ideal for salads or dipping fresh bread (Oprah suggests a crusty French loaf.) For those who like an extra kick, the Ardor is a 100 percent chili olive oil infused with jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers, chili peppers, and paprika.

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale
Brightland

Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Alive, Set of 2, $37 (orig. $74); brightland.co

The Rosette is a garlic-infused olive oil that's delicious when it's swirled into pasta and mashed potatoes or drizzled on pizza. The Aurora is made from fresh rosemary, and it complements roasted chicken and cozy soups. Finally, the Arise is crafted from fresh basil and would finish off burrata or a caprese salad nicely.

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale
Brightland

Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Arise, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co

The options for using these Brightland olive oils in your kitchen are endless, and the eye-catching yet elegant labels are bound to have people asking where they're from. Jessica Alba likes giving Brightland olive oil to her "foodie friends," so consider this set as a housewarming or shower gift.

Take advantage of getting two coveted bottles of olive oil for the price of one while you can and shop Brightland's Harvest Sale now.

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale
Brightland

Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Ardor, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale
Brightland

Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Aurora, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co

Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale
Brightland

Buy It! Brightland Olive Oil Rosette, Set of 2, $40 (orig. $80); brightland.co

