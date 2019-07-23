Brielle Biermann Spent $100 on Chicken Tenders During Her Trip to Los Angeles

Brielle Biermann invested in serious comfort food during her family’s most recent visit to the West Coast.

Bravo first pointed out that the Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, posted a video of several plates of fried food to her Instagram Stories over the weekend with the caption, “When you spend $100 on some chicken tenders..”

Biermann was at Delilah, a swanky restaurant in West Hollywood, and mentioned her sister, Ariana, along with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, Sistene and Scarlet, in the post.

The extravagant meal came just before the reality star and her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, claimed Delta Airlines kicked their whole family off a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta over the weekend.

The mom and daughter duo spoke out about the event in a series of tweets (some of which have since been deleted).

On July 20, Brielle tweeted “If I f—ing miss my flight home i swear to God” before blasting the airline in one post claiming that the problem started when her dad, Kroy Biermann, was held up at security with the family’s service dog.

“Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—-ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” Brielle wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Although the rest of the group had already boarded the plane at LAX, Brielle alleges a flight attendant forced them to get off, leaving her siblings, 8-year-old KJ and 6-year-old Kash, in tears.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, quote tweeted her daughters post, adding “Unacceptable @delta but police are now involved.”

Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved https://t.co/kQKtQOl50c — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) July 21, 2019

On July 21, Brielle gave an update on Twitter, writing “GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!!”

Representatives for the Zolciak-Biermann family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. However, Delta Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement that, “Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann and family elected to board their flight while her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

LA time got me messed up — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2019

Early Tuesday morning, Brielle appeared to have arrived back in Atlanta, tweeting “LA time got me messed up.”