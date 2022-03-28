Make These Bridgerton Glazed Lemon-Ginger Tea Cakes While Binging Season 2

Even teatime is sumptuous and sexy on Bridgerton , Netflix's series set in the early 1800s, where members of London's high society pore over the latest news exposed in a scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Like the gossip itself, these mini yellow cakes are sweet, sharp and too delicious not to share thanks to a combo of lemon and ginger flavors. Best of all? They are perfectly handheld so fans can eat without taking their eyes off the screen while binging the newly-released season.