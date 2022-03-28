Make These Bridgerton Glazed Lemon-Ginger Tea Cakes While Binging Season 2

By Sonal Dutt

By Sonal Dutt

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 40 mins
active:
20 mins
Yield:
24
Even teatime is sumptuous and sexy on Bridgerton, Netflix's series set in the early 1800s, where members of London's high society pore over the latest news exposed in a scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Like the gossip itself, these mini yellow cakes are sweet, sharp and too delicious not to share thanks to a combo of lemon and ginger flavors. Best of all? They are perfectly handheld so fans can eat without taking their eyes off the screen while binging the newly-released season.

Bridgerton season 2 is now available on Netflix.

Credit: NETFLIX

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 24-cup mini-muffin tray with butter; set aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ground ginger and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat granulated sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, 1 minute. Reduce speed to medium. Add whole eggs, egg yolk and vanilla, beating until combined, 1 minute. Reduce speed to low. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until incorporated, 30 seconds.

  • Spoon 1 tablespoon batter into each muffin well, and smooth tops. Bake in oven until cakes are light and golden and a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool in tray 10 minutes. Remove cakes from tray, and invert onto a wire rack to face upside down. Let cool completely.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar, lemon juice and cream in a medium bowl until combined, 30 seconds. Spoon glaze over cakes; sprinkle with crystallized ginger and zest. Let cakes stand until set.

