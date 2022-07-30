Make These Bridgerton Glazed Lemon-Ginger Tea Cakes While Binging Season 2

Advertisement
Credit: Jen Causey
Even teatime is sumptuous and sexy on Bridgerton, the Netflix series set in the early 1800s, where members of London's high society pore over the latest news exposed in a scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).
Like the gossip itself, these mini yellow cakes drizzled with lemon-ginger glaze are sweet, sharp and simply too delicious not to share.
Bridgerton season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon table salt
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
- 2 large eggs, plus 1 large egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 1.5 tablespoons fresh juice (from 1 lemon) divided
- 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons chopped crystallized ginger
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 24-cup mini-muffin tray with butter; set aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ground ginger and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside.
- Step 2Beat granulated sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, 1 minute. Reduce speed to medium. Add whole eggs, egg yolk and vanilla, beating until combined, 1 minute. Reduce speed to low. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until incorporated, 30 seconds.
- Step 3Spoon 1 tablespoon batter into each muffin well, and smooth tops. Bake in oven until cakes are light and golden and a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool in tray 10 minutes. Remove cakes from tray, and invert onto a wire rack to face upside down. Let cool completely.
- Step 4Whisk together powdered sugar, lemon juice and cream in a medium bowl until combined, 30 seconds. Spoon glaze over cakes; sprinkle with crystallized ginger and zest. Let cakes stand until set.