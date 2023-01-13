Brian Kelley Doesn't Wear Clothes When He Makes Wife Brittney's Coffee: 'Naked Barista'

On the latest episode of 'Cribs,' the former Florida Georgia Line singer gave MTV a tour of his Nashville home, including his coffee corner

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 05:00 PM
Brian Kelley Doesn't Wear Clothes When He Makes Wife Brittney's Coffee: 'Naked Barista'
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brian Kelley is a barista that bares all when he makes a morning cup of joe.

On Thursday's episode of MTV's Cribs, Brittney Kelley, 32, revealed her husband and former Florida Georgia Line singer, 37, likes to serve up her morning coffee naked. The couple, who got married in December 2013, had no problem revealing embarrassing little details about one another while giving a tour of their Nashville home.

After a playful showing of their kitchen, clad in vertical wood paneling and decked out with two islands for plenty of prep space, the couple moved from their fully stocked fridge to their bountiful "butler's" pantry.

Before entering, Brittney joked, "I'm about to show you where the naked barista gets down."

Brian gave a quick, playful shrug to the camera as Brittney introduced their sage green "butler's" pantry.

"You're looking at the butler," Brian quickly replied before Brittney went on to tell all about the "naked barista."

"He likes to put this little towel around him and make me coffee in the morning," she revealed while pointing to a thin tea towel hung up by the couple's coffee corner.

Brittney joked, "You want to do it now?" while playfully starting to unbutton her husband's beachy button down.

"He's not available today," the country music star quickly replied. "He's taking a sabbatical."

Brian was able to get back at Brittney for this embarrassing reveal during a tour of her closet when the musician asked about the contents of her boots.

"You naked barista-ed me, so I've got to boot you," the singer said.

Brittney then admitted that an attempt at ordering boot stuffers online went south, so instead she gets "real redneck" and stuffs t-shirts inside her boots. It wasn't long before a cheeky Brian admitted that he, too, "might have some t-shirts in [his] boots if you look close enough."

Brian Kelley Doesn't Wear Clothes When He Makes Wife Brittney's Coffee: 'Naked Barista'
John Shearer/Getty

Back in August 2021, Brittney answered fan questions on her Instagram story, including one inquiry asking whether the couple wants to have kids one day.

"If it's in God's plan we do," she wrote in response. "I've been off birth control for over 5 years and we are definitely practicing but not actively 'trying.' Not everyone is just able to get pregnant that easily!"

"I've been getting this question since the day we got married 8 years ago which shouldn't be the case. We shouldn't pressure women into answering because honestly WHO REALLY KNOWS other than God?" she said. "We feel at peace if kids aren't in the plan for us!"

She added: "We REALLY enjoy our life & being without kids right now! It's really freeing & fun being an adult & doing whatever you want in this chapter!"

Cribs airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Related Articles
Al Roker Pantry
Al Roker Shares a Look at His Newly-Organized Pantry Ahead of Return to the 'Today' Show
Brittney Griner Reintegration after release from a Russian Jail. Reunion with wife Cherelle, December 10, 2022. Fort Sam Houston Credit: Miguel Negron/U.S. ARMY SOUTH
Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney's Emotional Homecoming After Release from Russia: 'We're Holding on Tight'
jenna dewan
Celebs at Home: Jenna Dewan Lounges in Bed, Kristin Cavallari Get's Cooking and More!
lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Inside Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane's Revamped Nursery for Their Newest Baby Boy
George JONES and Tammy WYNETTE, with George Jones
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Relationship Timeline
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Jay Allen Kylie Morgan wedding
After Postponing Their Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian, Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Are Finally Married
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Extend Co-Headlining Tour with Two New Stadium Shows — See the Dates!
tyler hubbard on tour
Tyler Hubbard Gains Perspective and Gratitude as He Launches His Solo Career: 'A New Appreciation'
Kristin Chenoweth (L) and Josh Bryant attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Kristin Chenoweth's Fiancé? All About Josh Bryant
Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's Relationship: A Look Back
Brittney Marie Cole Kelley, Brian Kelley
Brian Kelley's Wife Brittney Says They 'Feel at Peace' If Having Kids Isn't 'in the Plan for Us'
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line speak onstage during FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE: Global Livestream Event "LIFE ROLLS ON FROM THE FGL HOUSE" in collaboration with Amazon Music, BMLG Records & CMT to benefit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund at FGL House on February 25, 2021 in Nashville
Florida Georgia Line Performs Last Show After 12 Years as a Duo: 'Closing of an Incredible Chapter'
Hayley Hubbard
Pregnant Hayley Hubbard Opens Up About 'Miserably Painful' Varicose Veins: 'Wish I Didn't Care'