"For me, this dish encapsulates all the classic flavors of Chinese home cooking," says Brendan Pang, who shares this recipe from his new cookbook, This Is a Book About Noodles. "Simple but rich, the sauce provides a delicious, savory coating on the beef, and the combination with the chew of the noodles is just perfect."

The chef-owner of Bumplings restaurant in Perth, Australia says, "Not only is it packed with flavor but you can also get creative and add some other veggies from your fridge or protein you have on hand."

Pang loves that this recipe is made primarily with pantry staples and suggests that home cooks change up ingredients depending on what they have on hand — like swapping flank steak for other proteins or adding different vegetables.

Brendan Pang's Stir-Fried Noodles With Flank Steak

17 oz. lo mein noodles

3 Tbsp. light soy sauce

3 Tbsp. oyster sauce

2 Tbsp. water

½ tsp. minced fresh ginger

½ tsp. minced garlic (from 1 clove)

½ tsp. sesame oil

½ tsp. superfine sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground white pepper

8 oz. flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 medium (8-oz.) yellow onion, sliced

3 scallions, cut into 2-in. pieces, white and green parts separated

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles; cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, water, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

3. In a separate bowl, toss beef with 2 tablespoons of the sauce mixture. Set aside at room temperature, covered, for about 30 minutes.

4. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Once hot, add onion and the white part of the scallions; cook, stirring often, until vegetables start to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add marinated beef; cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add noodles and remaining sauce; cook, tossing well, until noodles are well-coated in sauce, about 2 minutes. Add the green part of the scallions, and toss well. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Quick tip! After boiling and draining the noodles (step 1), rinse them in cold water to stop the cooking process, says Pang. "They will be warmed up again in the stir-fry, so they'll stay tender."