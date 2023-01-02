Brendan Pang's Stir-Fried Noodles with Flank Steak

"The sauce provides a delicious, savory coating on the beef, and the combination with the chew of the noodles is just perfect," says the chef and author of This Is a Book About Noodles

By People Staff
Published on January 2, 2023 06:17 PM
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Photo: Jen Causey

"For me, this dish encapsulates all the classic flavors of Chinese home cooking," says Brendan Pang, who shares this recipe from his new cookbook, This Is a Book About Noodles. "Simple but rich, the sauce provides a delicious, savory coating on the beef, and the combination with the chew of the noodles is just perfect."

The chef-owner of Bumplings restaurant in Perth, Australia says, "Not only is it packed with flavor but you can also get creative and add some other veggies from your fridge or protein you have on hand."

Pang loves that this recipe is made primarily with pantry staples and suggests that home cooks change up ingredients depending on what they have on hand — like swapping flank steak for other proteins or adding different vegetables.

Brendan Pang's Stir-Fried Noodles With Flank Steak

17 oz. lo mein noodles

3 Tbsp. light soy sauce

3 Tbsp. oyster sauce

2 Tbsp. water

½ tsp. minced fresh ginger

½ tsp. minced garlic (from 1 clove)

½ tsp. sesame oil

½ tsp. superfine sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground white pepper

8 oz. flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 medium (8-oz.) yellow onion, sliced

3 scallions, cut into 2-in. pieces, white and green parts separated

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles; cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, water, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

3. In a separate bowl, toss beef with 2 tablespoons of the sauce mixture. Set aside at room temperature, covered, for about 30 minutes.

4. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Once hot, add onion and the white part of the scallions; cook, stirring often, until vegetables start to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add marinated beef; cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add noodles and remaining sauce; cook, tossing well, until noodles are well-coated in sauce, about 2 minutes. Add the green part of the scallions, and toss well. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Quick tip! After boiling and draining the noodles (step 1), rinse them in cold water to stop the cooking process, says Pang. "They will be warmed up again in the stir-fry, so they'll stay tender."

Related Articles
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/28 Issue - Ina Garten - Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ina Garten Was Inspired to Make Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup During the Pandemic — Get Her Recipe
10/19/2020 recipes
Alex Guarnaschelli's Chicken & Ginger Pad Thai
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Gaby Dalkin - Brussels Sprouts & Brie Gratin Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ayesha Nurdjaja's Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Makes for a Colorful Thanksgiving Salad
Air fryer Gallery
Cowboy Caviar with Air Fried Tortilla Chips
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Antimo Dimeo's Pumpkin Carbonara
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
lo mein
Tia Mowry's Pork & Vegetable Lo Mein Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
people recipes
Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
thai cashew chicken
Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken Recipe
Alyssa Brantley Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas (with steamed rice)
Alyssa Brantley's Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas