John Scotto’s Spinach & Mushroom Breakfast Pizza
1 tbsp. white vinegar
½ tsp. salt
3 large eggs
1 lb. store-bought pizza dough
2 tbsp. cornmeal
¼ lb. low-fat mozzarella, thinly sliced
¾ cup sliced mushrooms
1 cup baby spinach
¼ cup grated Pecorino
Romano cheese
2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1. In a large saucepan, bring 3 in. water, vinegar and salt to a simmer over medium low. Crack each egg into the simmering water, and cook, undisturbed, about 3 minutes for a runny yolk. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper-towel-lined plate.
2. Preheat oven to 500°. Sprinkle a clean work surface with cornmeal, and roll out dough into a flat circle, about 12 in. Place dough on a baking sheet or pizza stone.
3. Spread mozzarella evenly on the dough, leaving about a 1-in. border around the outer edge of the crust. Top with mushrooms and spinach.
4. Bake in oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until sides are golden and crisped.
5. Top with Pecorino cheese, poached eggs and a drizzle of olive oil.
Serves: 6
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes