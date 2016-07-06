John Scotto’s Spinach & Mushroom Breakfast Pizza

1 tbsp. white vinegar

½ tsp. salt

3 large eggs

1 lb. store-bought pizza dough

2 tbsp. cornmeal

¼ lb. low-fat mozzarella, thinly sliced

¾ cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup baby spinach

¼ cup grated Pecorino

Romano cheese

2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1. In a large saucepan, bring 3 in. water, vinegar and salt to a simmer over medium low. Crack each egg into the simmering water, and cook, undisturbed, about 3 minutes for a runny yolk. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper-towel-lined plate.

2. Preheat oven to 500°. Sprinkle a clean work surface with cornmeal, and roll out dough into a flat circle, about 12 in. Place dough on a baking sheet or pizza stone.

3. Spread mozzarella evenly on the dough, leaving about a 1-in. border around the outer edge of the crust. Top with mushrooms and spinach.

4. Bake in oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until sides are golden and crisped.

5. Top with Pecorino cheese, poached eggs and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes