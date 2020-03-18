Social Distancing Is Causing At-Home Bread Maker Sales to Skyrocket

Image zoom

There comes a time in every quarantined person’s life where you decide that, of all things, it’s time to make homemade bread. Perhaps it’s a sign you’re becoming stir-crazy, or perhaps it’s just that you finally have enough time to kneed, set, and bake the thing. Regardless, if you’ve been on social media lately you’re sure to have seen images of bread makers on your feed.

I started noticing this increased interest in bread makers when Ellen Degeneres’s producer, Andy Lassner, took to Twitter for advice on which he should buy. “I’m serious,” he wrote. “I wanna make bread.” His reason? Boredom and the realization that he might never retire. That’s the kind of honest consumer review we love to see.

BREAKING: I went with the Cuisinart® CBK110 Automatic Breadmaker More news as I have it. — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 15, 2020

Is following along somebody’s bread-maker journey the best thing to spend time on? Yes. And the internet seems to agree that social distancing is the perfect time to invest in a bread maker and really test the appliance out — especially since bread seems to be selling out quick in stores. Sales for bread makers on Amazon have increased by 44 percent these past few days, according to its Movers and Shakers page.

my dad a couple years back:

“why do you need a damn bread maker when there is perfectly good bread at the store” my mom now: pic.twitter.com/9T7JAjZFCg — Ashley Lugo (@_ashleylugo_) March 16, 2020

I bought 25lb of bread flour to put my $5 bread maker to good use for social distancing pic.twitter.com/wl5ZUhQVZl — bathroommagicbill@hotmail.com (@pisspope) March 15, 2020

Maggie's eyes light up in fire as she realizes our breadmaker was not purchased in vain pic.twitter.com/5BKMZdT5U6 — Daddy Scorponok (@damnyouwillis) March 14, 2020

Lassner went with Amazon’s best-selling model, the Cuisinart CBK 110 — which is now sold out. However, for those wishing to distract themselves in the form of bread-making, there are similar models still available.

Buy it! Zojirushi BB-HAC10 Home Bakery, $181.16 (orig. $233); amazon.com



Buy It! Hamilton Beach 2 lb Digital Bread Maker, $64.99 (orig. $69.99); walmart.com

Buy It! SKG 2LB Automatic Programmable Bread Machine, $99.98; amazon.com

Buy it! Breadman 2 lb Professional Bread Maker, $122.57; walmart.com

Buy it! Cuisinart Automatic Bread Maker CBK-100BK, $79.99 (orig. $124.94); walmart.com

Buy it! Cuisinart CBK-200 2-Lb Convection Bread Maker, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

