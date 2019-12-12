Bravo's Top Chef Brings Back All Stars for New Season — See Who Will Be Returning to the Kitchen

A slew of familiar faces are heading back into the kitchen for Top Chef season 17.

The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning reality competition series will kick off a new all-star offering this March, with 15 frontrunners, finalists and fan favorite cheftestants from seasons past returning to finish what they started and fight again for food’s most-coveted title.

News of the season was first announced in November at BravoCon, but PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and Food & Wine magazine are exclusively announcing together today the show’s official cast.

Joining host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons — who will all be back again — are the following all stars (in alphabetical order):

• Eric Adjepong (Season 16: Kentucky)

• Karen Akunowicz (Season 13: California)

• Jennifer Carroll (Season 6: Las Vegas, Season 8: All Stars, and Last Chance Kitchen Season 7)

• Stephanie Cmar (Season 11: New Orleans)

• Lisa Fernandes (Season 4: Chicago)

• Kevin Gillespie (Season 6: Las Vegas)

• Gregory Gourdet (Season 12: Boston)

• Melissa King (Season 12: Boston)

• Jamie Lynch (Season 14: Charleston)

• Brian Malarkey (Season 3: Miami)

• Nini Nguyen (Season 16: Kentucky)

• Joe Sasto (Season 15: Colorado)

• Angelo Sosa (Season 7: Washington D.C., and Season 8: All Stars)

• Bryan Voltaggio (Season 6: Las Vegas)

• Lee Anne Wong (Season 1: San Francisco, and Last Chance Kitchen Season 7)

This is be the second time Top Chef has done an all-star season in the history of its show.

Back in 2010 for season 8, the show brought about it’s first all-star offering, with Richard Blais taking home the title. Since then, former cheftestants have returned in season 14 (in Charleston), season 15 (in Colorado) and season 16 (in Kentucky).

Image zoom Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Top Chef Season 17 will premiere on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with a supersized episode airing (from 10 – 11:15 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

To coincide with the premiere, Bravo is teaming up with Universal Studios Hollywood for the inaugural Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival.

The event invites guests to experience a taste of Top Chef, with everything from live cooking competitions and eclectic menu offerings to panels with Top Chef alums. All takes place March 19-20, 2020.

There will also be coming another Top Chef Quickfire, the branded premium concession quick service restaurant that first opened in June 2018 at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

Created in partnership with Spectra, one of the nation’s leading food services and hospitality companies, the concept will once again feature a menu packed with former menu items.

Opening in January 2020, the new Top Chef Quickfire will be located in Philadelphia’s Comcast Center. Season 16’s Eddie Konrad — a native Philadelphian — will serve as a consultant for the new location to assist with menu development.