Brandi Milloy's 'Mummy' Brown-Butter Marshmallow Treats

The Food Network host’s cute rice cereal bars are wrapped in fun.

‘Mummy’ Brown-Butter Marshmallow Treats

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 (10-oz.) pkg. miniature marshmallows (about 6 cups)

¼ tsp. kosher salt

6 cups crisp rice cereal

16 candy eyeballs

4 chewy fruit rolls (such as Fruit Roll-Ups)

1. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Melt butter in a large pot over medium-low heat, stirring often, until butter bubbles, foams, turns golden brown and then a darker brown and starts to smell nutty, about 4 minutes. Stir in marshmallows and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until marshmallows melt and turn light brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add cereal, and stir until combined. Transfer mixture into prepared baking dish, smoothing top. Let cool at room temperature for 20 minutes.

2. Remove from baking dish; cut into 8 (2×3-inch) rectangles. Press 2 candy eyeballs onto top of each bar.

3. Unwrap fruit rolls; slice each into ¼-inch-wide strips. Wrap strips around bars to create a mummy look.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes