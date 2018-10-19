Brandi Milloy's 'Mummy' Brown-Butter Marshmallow Treats

Victor Protasio
People Staff
October 19, 2018 12:03 AM

The Food Network host’s cute rice cereal bars are wrapped in fun.

‘Mummy’ Brown-Butter Marshmallow Treats

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 (10-oz.) pkg. miniature marshmallows (about 6 cups)
¼ tsp. kosher salt
6 cups crisp rice cereal
16 candy eyeballs
4 chewy fruit rolls (such as Fruit Roll-Ups)

1. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Melt butter in a large pot over medium-low heat, stirring often, until butter bubbles, foams, turns golden brown and then a darker brown and starts to smell nutty, about 4 minutes. Stir in marshmallows and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until marshmallows melt and turn light brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add cereal, and stir until combined. Transfer mixture into prepared baking dish, smoothing top. Let cool at room temperature for 20 minutes.

2. Remove from baking dish; cut into 8 (2×3-inch) rectangles. Press 2 candy eyeballs onto top of each bar.

3. Unwrap fruit rolls; slice each into ¼-inch-wide strips. Wrap strips around bars to create a mummy look.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.