VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Making Pasta with Bradley Cooper's Hands Is Even More Hilarious Than It Sounds

This just might be the greatest celebrity-cooking demo since Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.



Bradley Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres put their heads—and hands—together on Monday to raise money for breast cancer research.

If the two stars can get through the “demo with a little twist” with DeGeneres as the chef and Cooper as her hands, Ulta Beauty will donate $10,000 to the cause.

The actor shows off the skills he learned while playing Michelin-star chef Adam Jones in his new movie Burnt, by chopping cucumbers, juggling carrots, and making fresh pasta by hand.

DeGeneres is just along for the ride as she narrates the demo in between being force-fed cucumbers, white wine and a taste of the food here and there off Cooper’s fingers.

“It’s important to taste it…to make sure…they’re delicious,” she says with a mouth full of food.

Arguably the best part of their presentation is when it’s time to kneed the fresh pasta dough and the occasion turns into a bit of a dance party.

“I like to put my whole body in it,” says DeGeneres.

