Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Guests Enjoyed Late-Night Snacks at Wedding Afterparty

The afterparty of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding kicked off in the early hours on Sunday, with guests migrating outside of the Belcourt in Rhode Island to feast on burgers and fries from a local food truck.

For their big day, the couple had Boston’s Baddest Burger Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah of Norwood, Massachusetts, come on the grounds of their venue to serve guests.

Kevin Tortorella, the owner of Boston’s Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah, tells PEOPLE he served up The Hub, (a grass-fed 6 oz. cheeseburger on Iggy’s brioche), the “Chicky” (chicken sandwiches), “Bad Dogs” (Hebrew National Hot Dogs), veggie burgers and their famous “RG Fries” which stands for “really good.”

Tortorella also recalls finding out he would be working the gig just days before Lawrence, 29, and Maroney’s special day, and “had no idea” it was for the pair until he arrived onsite.

“I honestly had no idea who I was serving, I just knew I was going to a specific address in Rhode Island,” Tortorella says. “And when I got there, the roads were sidelined with paparazzi and that’s when I started to be clued in.”

Throughout the reception, hired hands carried in trays of burgers and friends into the Belcourt. By the time the afterparty started around 12:30 a.m., hungry stars headed outside for a snack.

“When we got there, there was a mix of things going on and a ton of the celebrities right behind where we were parked and were facing the mansion,” says Tortorella, who is opening a brick and mortar location in Norwood in January of 2020.

“People were really nice,” he adds. “We were serving guests until quarter after 3 a.m., and then serving security.”

Meanwhile, at the reception, Lawrence and Maroney offered far more than just chicken or fish.

After the Oscar-winning actress and the art dealer, 34, said “I do” on Saturday, guests, which included Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, had plenty of tasty options to choose from during the reception with most of the food being prepared outside the venue on a section of the estate’s large gravel driveway.

Rows of squash and carrots were set out on large rectangular tables, and there were also tons of smoked fish and beef being cooked on open fire spits.

And the day before their wedding, Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake for their guests during the rehearsal dinner.