Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store in Nashville Is 'Mobilizing' to Deliver Food to the Elderly

Brad Paisley is providing support to the elderly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Paisley, 47, announced in an Instagram video that his free grocery shop The Store in Nashville will be “mobilizing” to delivery food to the elderly, who are at higher risk of getting sick.

“Well The Store is open, but in light of how time’s have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Paisley explained.

“We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver one week’s groceries to elderly people that should not be out shopping on their own in these times.”

Paisley shared that his team has a list of seniors and they will be dropping off supplies they need all while “following all protocol to make sure we’re doing this right.”

Paisley concluded the message by urging his followers to notify him if they know of an elderly person that should be added to the list.

As The Store carries out deliveries, the retailer will remain open for customers to shop free produce.

In order to enter, Paisley explained in the caption of his post that walk-ins must “bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors.”

Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley revealed earlier this month that they were able to open The Store earlier than expected calling the timing “fortuitous” as it was in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the work of many dedicated volunteers, partners and donors, The Store has been able to open earlier than anticipated. We can now serve the needs of the community beyond the initial scope of our original mission,” Paisley wrote on Instagram last week alongside a video with Kimberly.

The couple partnered up with Paisley’s alma mater Belmont University to open The Store, a food bank set up like a supermarket to serve both fresh and nonperishable groceries to people in need for one year.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” Paisley, president of The Store’s board of trustees, told the Tennessean. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

As of Tuesday, there are now at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

At least 86 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 20 over the last 24 hours.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.