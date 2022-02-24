Taco-Flavored Jelly Beans!? Brach's Latest Offering Has the Internet Talking: 'No Bueno!'
Brach's is giving fans a whole new way to celebrate Taco Tuesday.
The candy giant has released a Late Night Taco Truck jelly beans bag as part of its 2022 Easter collection, with a taste meant to meant to capture the experience of snacking on the favorite Mexican delight.
Each 12. oz. bag includes a mix of six different-flavored jelly beans inside: Margarita, Churro, Salsa, Guacamole, Beef Taco, and Horchata.
Flavors can be grouped by meal type if one wants, like combining Beef Taco, Salsa, and Guacamole for a taco dinner, or Churro and Horchata for a sweeter desert. Or, try them individually (the Margarita ones would be perfect for the next time National Margareta Day swings around).
Only out for a limited time, the unique offering is not available in stores nationwide, though Target appears to be selling them online for $3 and one shopper tracked them down at their local Walgreens.
Fans who have gotten their hands on the bags have had mixed reactions so far.
"I regret it 🥴," tweeted WDRB news anchor Grace Hayba after tasting them. "The salsa, guacamole and beef taco were NO BUENO!"
Fellow new anchor Blake Keller, of WNEW, had a similar feeling. "Some of these sound really really good…. but y'all can keep Beef Taco LOL!" he wrote on Twitter.
Others praised the mix. "Okay, the Taco Truck jelly beans are actually pretty great," said one fan on Twitter.
"The Horchata one is honestly really good though!" another tweeted. "Churro too! And even though they're both cinnamon-y, they taste like milky cinnamon and bread-y cinnamon so it actually works!"
This isn't the first time Brach's has thought outside the box when it comes to its flavors.
In 2020, the brand released a Turkey Dinner bag of candy corn, with sweet and savory flavors (Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing), all intended to mimic one's Thanksgiving feast.
They upped the ante in 2021, with Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee candy corn, dropping the Ginger Glazed Carrot flavor and adding Apple Pie and Coffee additions.
"Wrong on every level," one woman hilariously wrote in her viral review.