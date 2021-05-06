Boy, 4, Orders Nearly $3K of SpongeBob Popsicles on Mom’s Amazon Account

Noah Bryant is a big fan of the cartoon sponge, and recently surprised his family by spending $2,618.85 on 918 popsicles from the online superstore

Oh, barnacles!

It's all too easy to shop until you drop on Amazon, and a young boy from New York went wild by ordering nearly $3,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on his mom's account.

Noah Bryant, 4, is a big fan of the cartoon sponge, and recently surprised his family by spending $2,618.85 on 918 popsicles from the online superstore, sent to his aunt's house. Though the youngster was all smiles in a photo with one of the frozen SpongeBob pops, the splurge was no laughing matter for his mom Jennifer Bryant.

The sweets treats are unfortunately nonrefundable, inspiring a family friend to launch a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of the unsupervised shopping spree.

Spongebob Squarepants Credit: Nickelodeon

On the fundraising page, friend and organizer Katie Schloss explained that Bryant, a mom of three, is studying social work at New York University and couldn't afford the SpongeBob spread.

The GoFundMe pitch went live on Monday, and $5,780 in donations have poured in as of Thursday morning, smashing the original goal of $2,619.

"Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support," Bryant wrote in a follow-up note on GoFundMe. "As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports."