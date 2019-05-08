90-Calorie Boozy Wine Popsicles Have Been Spotted at Costco

Image zoom Claffey's Cocktails/ Instagram

When the temperature starts rising, two things become essential: Frosty treats and summery cocktails. Luckily, there’s a way to kill two birds with one stone—and it comes in the form of a boozy popsicle.

After sending the Internet into a frenzy last summer with the introduction of 100-calorie “Slim Chillers” (returning again this summer!), some Costco stores have been spotted carrying another variety of boozy ice pops: Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails. 110mL and only 90 calories per pop, these slushy adult treats—made with orange wine, as opposed to vodka—are happy hour in a tube.

Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails were first seen last week at a Costco in Washington, D.C., as documented by the Costco Connoisseur Instagram page and first reported by Delish. The label on the box reads, “Spiked With Fun,” and we are 100 percent ready to volunteer as tributes to see if that’s true.

According to their website, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails are made with cane sugar, are naturally gluten free and come in six fruity flavors: Apple, Cherry Lips, Pink Lemonade, Ice Blue (blue raspberry), Modern Mango and Purple Party (grape). The pops contain six percent ABV, so you might have to eat all six flavors to get a buzz, but hey, that’s a challenge we’d like to accept.



The pops spotted by the Costco Connoisseur were being sold for $17.99 for a 12-pack, but as of right now Claffey’s cannot be found on the Costco website. You can, however, buy them online from Emilio’s Beverage Warehouse for $20.99, or Ranchos Liquor for $21.99.

The Claffey’s website states that the pops will be available “any day now” in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, and to contact them at Customerservice@ClaffeysCocktails.com if you want them to come to a store in your area. In the meantime, keep checking the shelves of your local Costco!