You Can Now Get Low-Calorie Boozy Push Pops at Walt Disney World

Now this is magically delicious.

Disney Springs, the shopping and dining hub of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, announced on Wednesday that they will begin serving boozy push-pops at Paddlefish restaurant.

The fat free, adult-only treats made by Buzz Pop Cocktails come in eight different flavors including mango passionfruit, Moscow mule, and blueberry pomegranate, and all for under 100 calories.

Each pop at the eatery, which is located on a steamboat, cost $12-$14 and are equivalent to one cocktail with 15% ABV.

The CEO for Buzz Pop Cocktails Joseph Isaacs tells PEOPLE the brand will also expand to include two more flavors launching this winter: white Russian and grasshopper sorbet.

Disney Springs, which offers a taste of the Disney experience without entering the parks, is also home to Guy Fieri’s restaurant Chicken Guy!. The restaurant serves up chicken tenders every which way—grilled or fried, in a sandwich, on a skewer, or in a salad. There are 22 different sauce options at the celebrity chef’s eatery, and a “sauce slinger” who roams the restaurant with a holster full of condiments.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World began serving alcohol at all sit-down restaurants in Magic Kingdom, and visitors have been able to drink around the world at Epcot for years. Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, will also start serving booze next year with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.