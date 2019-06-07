There's a Boozy, Dole Whip-Inspired Cookie Coming to Walt Disney World's Disney Springs This Summer

Image zoom Wine Bar George's Dole Whip-inspired cookie Wine Bar George/Instagram

One of Disney World‘s most beloved snacks is getting a boozy twist this summer.

Wine Bar George, a restaurant in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will be offering a Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich this summer, playing off of the Disney’s classic Dole Whip.

“Calling all Frozcato fans…we are excited to introduce our Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich made with Pineapple, Moscato and Vodka! Enjoy all summer long starting Friday. Limited quantities will be available daily!” the restaurant’s master sommelier George Miliotes announced on Instagram Thursday.

Pineapple sprinkles complete the delicious-looking snack.

Wine Bar George is known for its creative drinks and snacks, and also offers Dole Whip Frozcatos, made with moscato, vodka and pineapple in addition to frosé, made with frozen rosé, vodka and strawberries. Dole Whip Mimosas are offered as part of the restaurant’s “Wine Country Brunch,” made with pineapple juice, moscato and prosecco, as well as freaujolais, which are made with frozen beaujolais wine, vodka and raspberry.

But Dole Whip-flavored cocktails aren’t the only boozy drinks available at Disney Springs.

Last year, Paddlefish restaurant announced boozy push-pops made by Buzz Pop Cocktails. Mango passionfruit, Moscow mule, and blueberry pomegranate are among the eight flavors, all coming in under 100 calories.

But Disney Springs, which is separate from the parks and resorts, isn’t the only place visiting foodies can find boozy, Dole Whip-inspired snacks.

In April, it was announced that the Polynesian Village Resort near Disney’s Magic Kingdom would offer a Lime Dole Whip Margarita. Dole Whip lovers can find the beverage at the resort’s Barefoot Pool Bar and Oasis Bar and Grill.

Dole Whip was introduced in Disney Parks in the 1980s, and has since garnered a fervent fan following. The treat has even inspired Dole Whip donuts and cupcakes.

If you’re looking for the non-alcoholic version, traditional Dole Whip can be found at the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland or Aloha Isle in Adventureland in Walt Disney World.