This Sturdy Cutting Board Will Last for a Lifetime—and It's On Super Sale Right Now

Every kitchen needs a solid cutting board. It carries us from a meal’s beginning to its end as both a blank slate for ingredient prep and a final stage for impressive masterpieces. And for a wooden cutting board that stands the test of time, we love a John Boos Block.

Since 1887, John Boos and Co. has been an industry leader in butcher blocks and cutting boards. Made from sustainably sourced, hand-selected hardwoods like maple, cherry, and walnut, the thick and sturdy boards have earned the admiration of chefs and home cooks alike for their characteristic durability. And right now, you can get one of Boos’ most popular boards at an impressive 40 percent off on Amazon.

Boos’s R series cutting boards are a hefty 1.5-inches thick and feature an edge grain construction that’s easy to clean and maintain. The boards are also designed so that both sides can be used as either flat cutting surfaces or serving trays, while integrated hand grips on each end make it easy to flip and lift.

The brand’s extra-large maple board typically retails for $150, but right now it’s just $90. It’s a great buy before holiday party season, and especially if you’re worried about finding a surface large enough for carving the Thanksgiving turkey.

Amazon shoppers rave about how sturdy and spaceous their Boos boards are, no matter what they’re cooking. “This cutting board is perfectly sized for all slicing, chopping, dicing and cutting of vegetables, meats, and seafood,” wrote one. “It is easy to clean up both on a daily basis and a more through weekly maintenance. I really appreciate the thickness of the board as it prevents warping when wet.”

Another added how it actually creates extra space in the kitchen: “I love this board. I bought it to lay across my gas stovetop when I am not cooking for extra counter room. It is the perfect size. It’s not too thick that it isn’t easy to move. It has cut in grooves on each end to make it easy to lift. It’s absolutely beautiful and well worth the price. I treated it with the Boos cream. People actually come in the kitchen and touch and admire it.”

And if you’re in the generous spirit, many reviewers described it as the perfect giftt: “I have had my Boos for 11 years,” a user said. “My girlfriend at the time got it for me. She came and went… but this board stayed. It has been the best gift anyone has ever given me… This board has been with me through four moves, five jobs, six or seven relationships, and a heck of a lot of abuse.”

Between holiday entertaining on the horizon and this jaw-dropping 40 percent discount, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t pick up a Boos Block for yourself or a loved one. But don’t dawdle—we don’t know how long the price cut will last.