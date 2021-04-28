The Pour-Over Coffee Maker with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 53% Off at Amazon Right Now
If you'd like to start brewing your own coffee at home but don't want to invest in an expensive machine, a pour-over coffee maker is the way to go. And luckily, the Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker with over 16,000 five-star Amazon ratings is currently on sale for up to 53 percent off.
The top-rated pour-over coffee maker comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter and a cork band around the middle for easy gripping. Available in either a 17- or 34-ounce option, the carafe is made with heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe glass.
To make coffee with the pour-over appliance, place the filter on top of the glass container and add one ounce of ground beans for every four ounces of coffee. Next, pour boiling water over the grounds and allow the coffee to drip into the container for four minutes. Once time is up, remove the filter and pour your freshly brewed coffee into a mug.
"I picked this up on a whim, having never tried pour-over coffee," one reviewer began. "After my first cup, I was hooked! [I] literally haven't used my old faithful Mr. Coffee a single time since receiving this. It's too dang easy and delicious. Prep? A breeze. Clean up? Stupid simple. Taste? Remarkable."
A second shopper wrote: "I'm a coffee lover, and this gave me the absolute best taste I've ever had bar none! It's easy to use and quick, too. Plus, [it] cleans in a snap."
Others say the pour-over coffee maker looks so nice in their kitchens that they've started leaving it out on the counter all day long. A functional kitchen gadget that also adds style to your space? You can't ask for much more than that.
Such a popular appliance at this low of a price won't stay in stock for long, so be sure to shop the Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker for as low as $15 at Amazon before it's too late.
