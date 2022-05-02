Bobby Flay's Refrigerator Looks 'A Lot More Like Yours Than You'd Think' — Take a Tour

You might expect a chef's fridge to be neatly organized and overly stocked with specialty items, but that's not exactly the case at Bobby Flay's house.

The Food Network star, 57, shared a tour of his refrigerator for online grocery service Misfits Market's Instagram page. Flay, who is the company's chef-in-residence, admitted that the large stainless steel fridge is not "perfectly designed."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Surprise! It looks a lot more like yours than you'd think," Misfit Market captioned the video. "There's celery that hangs out in the back of his crisper, lots of mayonnaise, and apples and grapes for snacking."

Flay started the tour by showcasing the drinks he keeps chilled including everything from cow's milk to organic grapefruit juice to Chinotto — an Italian sour orange-flavored soda.

He joked that he might be the "only person in the world" who still uses whole milk in their coffee, noting the assortment of milk alternatives nowadays.

Bobby Flay Bobby Flay

Left: Credit: Misfits Market/Instagram Right: Credit: Misfits Market/Instagram

He shared that he likes to keep fruit in the fridge, including avocados, but only if they're already ripe.

One item he always has ready are eggs. "I like cooking eggs in the morning, or sometimes for like a late-night bacon, egg and cheese sandwich," he said.

Despite its standard appearance, Flay's fridge does have some hidden gems. On this occasion, the Beat Bobby Flay star had a bowl of mussels and he also pulled out a set of "awesome caviar" he said was given to him by a friend. "This is such a chef-y thing to have some caviar in your refrigerator," he said.

While showing off his fully-stocked cheese drawer, the chef admitted he doesn't know "a ton about every cheese in the world," he said. "But what's really great is if you go to a good store, that has a good cheesemonger, ask them to suggest some things to you and just taste them. You're not going to like every single thing but it's the only way you're going to learn about different cheeses."

Other items he always has on deck are "good bacon," shishito peppers, and Calabrian chiles (his go-to ingredient on BBF). Plus, one fridge mainstay.