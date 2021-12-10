Bobby Flay's Girlfriend Christina Pérez Kisses Him in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez went public with their romance in November

Bobby Flay got some birthday love from girlfriend Christina Pérez.

The Food Network star turned 57 on Friday and in honor of his big day, Pérez penned a sweet tribute to him on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to the man who keeps me laughing and makes my life more delicious and sparkly than I could ever have imagined," Pérez, 40, wrote on Instagram.

Her caption came alongside a video of the two, smiling sweetly as they posed for a selfie. The clip ended with Pérez planting a kiss on Flay's temple.

"Love you x million @bobbyflay 💕," Pérez said.

Flay's daughter Sophie, 25, also had love for the celebrity chef on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Dad!!" the ABC news correspondent said, captioning a pic of the two. "You deserve all the coconut cake and gelato today!!! 🥥🍰🥳🍦."

PEOPLE confirmed that Flay and Pérez were dating back in November, after months of Flay playing coy about her identity.

"She's going to remain nameless for now, but thanks for asking," he told Savannah Guthrie during a Today on-air cooking demonstration in September.

The couple made their public debut on Nov. 5 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship at Del Mar Racetrack in California, where Flay's horse Pizza Bianca finished first.

After the race, Flay called it "a dream come true" to share the experience with his family and friends, including his girlfriend.

Pérez is currently a senior content and creative director at a company that sells premium THC and CBD products called Miss Grass. The editor and writer was on staff at Glamour, Vogue, and Lucky and has had her work published by various outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Elle, InStyle, and Harper's Bazaar.

She's a "smart, sweet, and stylish" woman, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Bobby Flay celebrating for Pizza Bianca, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Breeders' Cup Championship Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 5, 2021: in Del Mar, California. Credit: Bill Denver/CSM/Sipa USA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Flay has another thing to celebrate this birthday.

Last month, Flay signed a new exclusive three-year contract with the Food Network that would keep him there once his current, three-year contract expires at the end of 2021.

It had previously been reported by Variety that Flay — who made his debut on the Food Network in 1994 — would be parting ways with them after 27 years, due to both parties not being able to agree on financial terms.

"I'm thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery," Flay said in the statement to PEOPLE. "Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock-solid foundation."