"Forget the canned stuff—homemade relish is so easy and can be made several days ahead," says the chef and author of Bobby at Home

By People Staff
November 01, 2019 01:21 PM
Victor Protasio

Bobby Flay’s Cranberry & Grapefruit Sauce

2 Tbsp. canola oil
1 small red onion, finely diced
2 Tbsp. finely grated fresh ginger (from 1 [6-in.] piece ginger)
2 tsp. finely grated orange zest, plus 1 cup fresh juice (from 2 oranges), divided
1 cup fresh grapefruit juice (from 2 grapefruits)
1 cup cane sugar, plus more to taste
1 lb. fresh or frozen cranberries, divided
2 Tbsp. Campari
2 (14-oz.) grapefruits, segmented
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Heat oil in a medium-size saucepan over medium. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft, about 4 minutes. Add orange juice, grapefruit juice and sugar; bring to a boil over high. Boil, undisturbed, until sugar melts and mixture reduces slightly, about 8 minutes. (If desired, add additional sugar to taste.)

2. Stir in half of the cranberries; cook over high, stirring occasionally, until berries pop and break down and mixture begins to thicken, about 10 minutes. Add Campari and remaining berries; cook, stirring occasionally, just until berries pop, about 5 minutes.

3. Remove from heat; stir in grapefruit segments, orange zest, salt and pepper. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; stir in parsley. Let cool to room temperature.

Serves: 8
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

