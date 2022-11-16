Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe

"Sweet potatoes should be on every holiday table—they’re certainly always on mine," says the Food Network star and author of Sundays With Sophie, a cookbook he wrote with his daughter

By People Staff
Published on November 16, 2022 12:54 PM
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Photo: Victor Protasio

Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving.

In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter.

"You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving you less work on the big day, and just slather it on the potatoes when they're roasted and piping hot," he tells PEOPLE.

Flay shares family-favorite dishes like this in Sundays With Sophie, which he wrote with his daughter. (The father-daughter duo also recently teamed up on their Food Network series Bobby and Sophie on the Coast.)

"Sweet potatoes should be on every holiday table—they're certainly always on mine," he says.

Bobby Flay's Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter

2 lbs. sweet potatoes (about 4 medium), scrubbed, unpeeled

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

½ tsp. black pepper, divided, plus more for serving

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 Tbsp. date syrup or molasses

1 tsp. finely grated lime zest, plus

2 tsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime), divided

1 tsp. toasted white sesame seeds

1. Preheat oven to 425°, and set an oven rack in the middle position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Rub potatoes with olive oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place potatoes on baking sheet; roast in oven until tender when pierced with a fork, 40 to 45 minutes, flipping potatoes halfway through. Cool 5 minutes.

3. Beat together butter, date syrup, lime juice, ½ teaspoon lime zest, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl with a hand mixer on medium speed until combined, about 30 seconds.

4. Cut each potato in half lengthwise, and place on a platter. Dollop each with ½ tablespoon date butter; sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Top with sesame seeds and ½ teaspoon lime zest. Serve immediately with extra date butter on the side.

Serves: 8
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Related Articles
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Katie Lee Biegel's Barbecue Roast Turkey Recipe Is the Secret to a 'Beautiful, Golden Brown' Bird
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls
Air fryer Gallery
Cowboy Caviar with Air Fried Tortilla Chips
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
people recipes
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie with Coconut Whipped Cream Recipe
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
people food rollout
Alex Guarnaschelli's Summer Berry Crumble
50 Food Faves Rollout
Selena Gomez Says Her Cooking Has 'Come a Long Way' in 4 Seasons of 'Selena + Chef'
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob
easter recipes
Sunny Anderson's Scalloped Potatoes with Crispy Sage Recipe
Salmon Tacos
Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw
chicken
Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken Recipe
People Food- Seared Pork Chops with Shallots and Blistered Grapes
Pork Chops With Shallots & Blistered Grapes Recipe