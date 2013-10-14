Image zoom

Like hot dogs, burgers and doughnuts before, the taco is getting its gourmet makeover.

And you can try about 25 delicious twists on the Mexican comfort food on Saturday, when Bobby Flay hosts the annual Tacos & Tequila bash at the 2013 New York Wine & Food Festival in New York City. Chefs like Rick Bayless, Jonathan Waxman and Top Chef‘s Harold Dieterle and Dale Talde will offer their gourmet-stuffed tortillas paired with cocktails (made with tequila, naturally) at the event, which benefits The Food Bank for New York City and Share Our Strength charities.

If you can’t make it out for the festival, which ends Sunday, you can get a taste of the event with this smoky lamb and black bean taco recipe straight from Flay’s grill.

Cold-Smoked Lamb Loin and Black Bean Tacos with Watercress Vinaigrette

Makes 8

2 pounds lamb loin

3 tbsp. canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ small red onion, finely diced

1 (15.5-oz.) can black beans, drained, rinsed, and drained again

1 tsp. dried oregano

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

12 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

Watercress Vinaigrette (recipe below)

1 bunch watercress

Hot sauce

1. Soak 1 cup of mesquite wood chips in a bowl of water for 30 minutes; and heat your grill to very low for indirect grilling.

2. If using a charcoal grill, scatter the drained wood chips over the coals. If the temperature in the grill is hotter than 100°F, put 2 cups of ice cubes in an aluminum tray and nestle the tray next to the coals on the bottom grate. Put the cooking grate in place. If using a gas grill, put the drained wood chips in a smoker box. Add a tray of ice cubes, if needed, to the cooking grate. Then, for either grill, close the cover and let smoke build until the temperature in the grill reaches 100°F.

3. Arrange the lamb in a single layer on the grill. Open the top vent slightly and close the cover so that the smoke stays inside. Cold-smoke the lamb for 15 minutes. Remove from the grill.

4. Heat your grill to high for direct grilling. Brush the lamb with 2 tbsp. of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until charred on all sides and cooked to medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the lamb to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly.

5. Heat 1 tbsp. of the remaining oil in a medium sauté pan until it begins to shimmer. Add the red onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the beans, ½ cup water, and oregano and cook until heated through and softened, about 10 minutes.

6. Grill the tortillas for 10 seconds on each side. Lay the tortillas on plates, top with some beans, and divide the cheeses over the beans. Add a few slices of lamb, drizzle with some of the watercress vinaigrette, and top with watercress. Drizzle with hot sauce to taste.

Watercress Vinaigrette

Makes about 1½ cups

3 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup packed watercress leaves

¼ cup sliced green onions, green and pale green parts

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Honey

Combine the vinegar, lime juice, garlic, and mustard in a blender and pulse a few times to blend. Season with salt and pepper. Add the watercress, green onions, and a splash of water and blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly add the oil and blend until combined. Add honey to taste and blend to combine.

—Sonal Dutt