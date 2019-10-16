Bobby Flay Reveals He's 'Very Single' on Beat Bobby Flay

If anyone can get Bobby Flay to admit his relationship status, it’s Fran Drescher.

The Nanny star appeared on Thursday’s episode of Beat Bobby Flay, and in an attempt to distract the Food Network star from the competition, Drescher gets personal. “What’s your situation?” she says. “You’re not wearing a wedding ring. You have a girlfriend?”

“I’m very single,” Flay light-heartedly responds. “She kicked me to the curb.”

Drescher then takes her chances and asks Flay, a fellow fan of contemporary art, if they “should look at art together.”

“Are you asking me on a date?” he says. “I’m kind of blushing right now.”

RELATED: Bobby Flay and Michael Symon Rehash Their Competitive, Yet Loving Friendship

The chef was most recently linked to actress Helene Yorke, after divorcing from his wife of ten years Stephanie March in 2015. Yorke and Flay met in 2016 at a Knicks game and dated for over a year. Yorke revealed on another episode of Beat Bobby Flay that the two immediately hit it off. “I was like who’s this sweet guy? Who knew?” she said.

Image zoom Bobby Flay and Helene Yorke Monica Schipper/Getty

Yorke has since seemingly moved on, posting a photo kissing a mystery man in September at a Michigan football game.

Flay’s fans who caught Thursday’s episode weren’t shy to admit that they were excited about his new single status. “Yesss he is single 😍😍😍,” wrote one commenter.

“Best part of the episode is finding out mr.flay is still single 😍” added another.

In the end, whether serious or not, Drescher’s efforts to help out Flay’s challenger Shelby Sieg paid off. Spoiler: The Oklahoma chef beat out Flay with her signature olive oil cake with thyme-lemon whipped cream.

RELATED: Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie, 23, Have Adorable Together Time at the Preakness in Maryland

“I’ll date him,” Drescher said with a wink during the competition, “but I’m rooting for you.”

Beat Bobby Flay airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.