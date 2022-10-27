Bobby Flay Plays a Restaurant Critic in Food Network's 'One Delicious Christmas' —See the Trailer

Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman star in two of Food Network’s scripted holiday films streaming on discovery+

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 10:00 AM

It'll be a very foodie Christmas on discovery+.

The Food Network holiday films One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman respectively, start steaming Nov. 11 on discovery+ — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at both trailers.

In the video above, Flay plays food critic Tom Kingsley, appearing alongside Vanessa Marano, who plays Abby. Abby inherited her parents' quaint restaurant and inn, but since it's struggling — with added pressure from Flay's character — she enlists the help of chef Preston (Alex Mallari Jr.) to fix her Vermont resort.

Flay starts off the spot with the opening line, "Give my regards to the chef."

Chef Preston Weaver (Alex Mallari Jr.) joins the table with restaurant entrepreneur Alexandra Grandfield, food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) and Abby (Vanessa Marano) in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas.
Food Network/Discovery+

During another scene, the young business owner watches Flay's character try the kitchen's food from a corner. "Tom Kingsley?" she nervously says to a co-worker once she recognizes the esteemed guest. Flay sips wine as he intently reviews the meal in front of him.

"I guess I've been spotted," Flay quips in another moment when he's talking to Abby.

Food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) and restaurant entrepreneur Alexandra Grandfield arrive at the Haven in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas.
Food Network/Discovery+

Flay appears in a kitchen one last time in the preview doing what he does best: cooking. The clip ends leaving fans with hope that the Food Network star's character breathes new life in the local establishment. "I had just a lovely meal," he says, closing off the video.

It wouldn't be a Christmas movie without a little romance and the trailer hints at a possible match between Abby and Preston — even if Abby denies it at first. "I don't care how he looks, I care how he cooks," she says.

In the second film, A Gingerbread Christmas, Duff Goldman plays a role very similar to his own real-life: the host of a gingerbread house competition. Throughout the story, Tiya Sircar's character, Hazel Stanley, goes home to Chicago to learn her family's bakery is failing. Per the release, she "finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery." The family business could be saved with money from the gingerbread house competition, which is run by Chicago's "Cookie King" Mark Clemmons (Goldman).

The trailer above starts off with Hazel at a coffee shop, watching Goldman announce the competition on the Food Network.

"A gingerbread showdown!" he says. In the clip-within-the-clip, he sits next to a faux cookbook with his face on it called "Life Is What You Bake It."

Goldman then announces the grand prize. "For this year's winner — $100,000!" he exclaims. Hazel is so stunned, she spits out her coffee. "I think I know how to save the bakery," she says, setting the plot into motion.

The preview follows Hazel's flirty relationship with James, as she sets out to create a gingerbread house stunning enough to win.

Mark Clemmons (Food Network’s Duff Goldman) greets the baking championship competitors in the discovery+ holiday feature, A Gingerbread Christmas.
FOOD NETWORK/DISCOVERY+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans also get a quick view of the final event as Goldman announces it in a large banquet hall. "It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the 25th Annual Christmas Bakeoff!" he says.

The trailer ends on a cliff-hanger as Goldman toasts his glass at a podium before the winner is announced. "The moment we've all been waiting for," he cheers.

HGTV will also be releasing scripted holiday movies on discovery+ in November. A Christmas Open House features Erin and Ben Napier, while Designing Christmas includes Hilary Farr. Food Network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas, starring Ree Drummond last year.

The new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.

Related Articles
Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman, Ben and Erin Napier
Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and More Make Acting Debut in Food Network and HGTV's Holiday Movies — Get the First Look!
L to R: Sarah (Erin Napier) and Henry (Ben Napier) on the set of the discovery+ holiday movie, A Christmas Open House.
WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Act — and Sing! — in Trailer for HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
erin napier, ben napier
Get a First Look at Erin and Ben Napier's HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We're So Excited'
erin napier, ben napier
Erin and Ben Napier to Make Their Acting Debut in HGTV Christmas Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Ben Napier Shares BTS Photos From Acting Debut
Ben Napier Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Set of HGTV Christmas Movie with Wife Erin
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
bobby flay, sophie flay
Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Says It's Been 'So Lovely' Getting to Know His Girlfriend Christina Pérez
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Jeff Mauro throwback
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Ultimate Throwback Photos — Can You Guess Who Is Who?
8 Bit Christmas
Neil Patrick Harris Tells the Ultimate Holiday Tale in Trailer for '8-Bit Christmas:' WATCH
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'
Billie Eilish bobbing for apples
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Celeb Vday Food - Khloe Kardashian
Valentine's Day 2022: Cookies, Chocolate, and the Extravagant Meals the Stars Ate to Celebrate
giada de laurentiis
Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen
people magazine cooking tips 2020
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Most Clever Holiday Cooking Tips