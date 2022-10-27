It'll be a very foodie Christmas on discovery+.

The Food Network holiday films One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman respectively, start steaming Nov. 11 on discovery+ — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at both trailers.

In the video above, Flay plays food critic Tom Kingsley, appearing alongside Vanessa Marano, who plays Abby. Abby inherited her parents' quaint restaurant and inn, but since it's struggling — with added pressure from Flay's character — she enlists the help of chef Preston (Alex Mallari Jr.) to fix her Vermont resort.

Flay starts off the spot with the opening line, "Give my regards to the chef."

Food Network/Discovery+

During another scene, the young business owner watches Flay's character try the kitchen's food from a corner. "Tom Kingsley?" she nervously says to a co-worker once she recognizes the esteemed guest. Flay sips wine as he intently reviews the meal in front of him.

"I guess I've been spotted," Flay quips in another moment when he's talking to Abby.

Food Network/Discovery+

Flay appears in a kitchen one last time in the preview doing what he does best: cooking. The clip ends leaving fans with hope that the Food Network star's character breathes new life in the local establishment. "I had just a lovely meal," he says, closing off the video.

It wouldn't be a Christmas movie without a little romance and the trailer hints at a possible match between Abby and Preston — even if Abby denies it at first. "I don't care how he looks, I care how he cooks," she says.

In the second film, A Gingerbread Christmas, Duff Goldman plays a role very similar to his own real-life: the host of a gingerbread house competition. Throughout the story, Tiya Sircar's character, Hazel Stanley, goes home to Chicago to learn her family's bakery is failing. Per the release, she "finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery." The family business could be saved with money from the gingerbread house competition, which is run by Chicago's "Cookie King" Mark Clemmons (Goldman).

The trailer above starts off with Hazel at a coffee shop, watching Goldman announce the competition on the Food Network.

"A gingerbread showdown!" he says. In the clip-within-the-clip, he sits next to a faux cookbook with his face on it called "Life Is What You Bake It."

Goldman then announces the grand prize. "For this year's winner — $100,000!" he exclaims. Hazel is so stunned, she spits out her coffee. "I think I know how to save the bakery," she says, setting the plot into motion.

The preview follows Hazel's flirty relationship with James, as she sets out to create a gingerbread house stunning enough to win.

FOOD NETWORK/DISCOVERY+

Fans also get a quick view of the final event as Goldman announces it in a large banquet hall. "It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the 25th Annual Christmas Bakeoff!" he says.

The trailer ends on a cliff-hanger as Goldman toasts his glass at a podium before the winner is announced. "The moment we've all been waiting for," he cheers.

HGTV will also be releasing scripted holiday movies on discovery+ in November. A Christmas Open House features Erin and Ben Napier, while Designing Christmas includes Hilary Farr. Food Network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas, starring Ree Drummond last year.

The new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.