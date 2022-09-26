Bobby Flay Pits Top Chefs Against His 'Titans' in New Competition Series 'Bobby's Triple Threat'

Bobby Flay has a new show coming to the Food Network and discovery+ — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip ahead of the premiere Tuesday.

During each episode of Bobby's Triple Threat, a talented chef competes against three "titans" —Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson — in the hopes of winning $25,000. In the video above, viewers catch a glimpse of the competition as Flay introduces one of the top challengers to the powerhouse trio.

"Okay Titans – you guys ready for another culinary clash?" the Food Network host opens the spot. He then gives the three chefs some hints about who the next culinary competitor they will cook against is.

"Over the course of his career, he's opened over 25 restaurants. He's worked under Charlie Palmer, my good friend Michael Symon, before going into business for himself.

The brief introduction was enough to get the titans guessing. "I know who it is," Voltaggio whispers. From a James Beard Award winner to an executive chef at Adorn in Chicago, Flay listed off more illustrious titles to the yet-to-be-revealed chef's resume. "You guys know who it is?" he asks, to which Voltaggio reiterates, "Yes, chef."

Suspense builds as Derry and Williamson look to the lounge door to see who's about to walk in.

Food Network

"It takes tenacity to beat these titans and I'm not going to bring in somebody that the titans can just lop the kitchen with. Not happening," Flay says in an interview as the camera pans back over to the door.

The Beat Bobby Flay star opens a wallpaper-covered peephole and asks for the password which the chef on the other side answers, "Gazpacho."

Granted entry, the featured restauranter walks up to the space's bar and is finally revealed.

"Tonight you'll be cooking against chef Jonathon Sawyer," Flay says.

Sawyer enters with confidence, waving his hands at the crowd. "Come on, come on!" he adds, garnering more cheers.

Flay then introduces the three chefs to Sawyer. "I believe you know the titans," he says.

Sawyer responds: "Oh titans, for real. That word doesn't even begin to describe their talent."

Flay closes off the video by setting up the stiff competition. "You'll have to take on all three of them. This will be one of the toughest culinary challenges that you face, but I think you got what it takes to give these guys a very, very tough time," he says.

Sawyer isn't worried. "I know I got what it takes. I'm ready. It's cutting boards and knives and the rest, just leave it out there," he says. Williamson responds: "Drop the mic."

Bobby's Triple Threat premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.