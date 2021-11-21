The couple made their public debut on Nov. 5 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship in California

Bobby Flay's Mystery Girlfriend Identified as Christina Pérez After Making Public Debut Together at Horse Race

Bobby Flay has a new flame!

PEOPLE can confirm that the Food Network star, 56, is currently dating writer Christina Pérez.

A source says that Pérez, 40, is a "smart, sweet, and stylish" woman.

The couple made their public debut on Nov. 5 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship at Del Mar Racetrack in California, where Flay's horse Pizza Bianca finished first.

After the race, Flay called it "a dream come true" to share the experience with his family and friends, including his girlfriend — who went unnamed at the time.

Bobby Flay celebrating for Pizza Bianca, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Breeders' Cup Championship Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 5, 2021: in Del Mar, California. Credit: Bill Denver/CSM/Sipa USA

Pérez is currently a senior content and creative director at a company that sells premium THC and CBD products called Miss Grass. The editor and writer was on staff at Glamour, Vogue, and Lucky and has had her work published by various outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Elle, InStyle, and Harper's Bazaar.

Though it's unclear how long they've been together, Pérez did share a carousel of photos on Instagram in September from a trip to Italy with her new beau.

During a September appearance on Today, host Savannah Guthrie interrupted an on-air cooking demonstration to ask Flay, "Who's your girlfriend?" At the time, the celebrity chef opted to "keep her nameless."

In October, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also asked Flay to share details about his then-anonymous partner, but he declined once again.