Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream

"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says the chef and author of the Beat Bobby Flay cookbook, which features recipes from his Food Network series. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It’s just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find."