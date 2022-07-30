Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says the chef and author of the Beat Bobby Flay cookbook, which features recipes from his Food Network series. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It’s just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"It's so important to pay close attention when you're browning the butter. You do not want it to burn!" advises the author of the Beat Bobby Flay cookbook (available Oct. 5). "Also, be sure you cool the pie exactly as directed in the recipe—first let it cool to room temperature before transferring to the refrigerator to chill—and it will set perfectly."
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 10 graham crackers
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 large egg yolks
- 2 (14-oz.) cans sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup store-bought Key lime juice or freshly squeezed juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest (from 1 lime)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
- 1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup sweetened cream of coconut
- ½ cup sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9-inch (2-inch-deep) tart pan or a 9-inch pie dish with a removable bottom liberally with cooking spray, and place on a baking sheet. Set aside.
- Step 2Place butter in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until foaming subsides and butter turns golden brown and smells intensely nutty, 5 to 8 minutes. Immediately remove pan from heat, and pour brown butter into a heatproof bowl to stop the cooking process.
- Step 3Combine graham crackers, sugar and salt in a food processor until mixture is coarsely ground, about 8 pulses. With motor running, slowly add brown butter through feed tube, and process until combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down sides, and pulse to fully combine, about 3 pulses.
- Step 4Using flat bottom of a measuring cup, press graham cracker mixture firmly into bottom and 1¼ inches up sides of pan. Bake crust until set and aromatic, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 10 minutes. (Do not turn oven off.)
- Step 5Meanwhile beat egg yolks with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until pale and thickened, about 5 minutes. Add condensed milk, lime juice, lime zest and ½ teaspoon vanilla; beat on low speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour into cooled crust.
- Step 6Bake pie until top is set, about 11 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool to room temperature. Transfer to refrigerator, and chill until completely cold and set, about 4 hours.
- Step 7Beat whipping cream, cream of coconut and remaining ½ teaspoon vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Fold in half of the toasted coconut (¼ cup). Slice pie; top each slice with a dollop of coconut whipped cream. Sprinkle with remaining toasted coconut. Serve immediately.