Bobby Flay Jokes Colin Jost 'Married Up' with Wife Scarlett Johansson on New 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Colin Jost can take the heat on an upcoming episode of Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

In an exclusive clip above from Thursday's episode, the Saturday Night Live star joins celebrity chef Carla Hall to compete against Flay, and the trio take turns poking fun at each other throughout the spot.

The video opens with Flay introducing Jost and Hall as "very funny people who are ready to laugh at my expense." Backstage, Hall laughs at Jost as he says, "I'm going to run at him and tackle him." Soon after, the pair walk out to greet Flay and hilariously give him a thumbs down.

Seated across from Jost, Flay quips, "This is the pinnacle of your career, I understand," to which the comedian hilariously responds, "Does this show air on TV?"

Flay, who brings his celebrity friends on BBF to host and decide between two chefs who will ultimately face Flay in the kitchen, explains that he knows Jost through Jost's "illustrious wife" of two years, Scarlett Johansson.

"When you say you're married to Scarlett Johansson, it's kind of like so incredible. It's like nobody can actually believe it," jokes Flay.

After the cheeky burn, Jost gives the audience a puzzled look. "He's telling you, you married up," Carla quips. Jost responds: "It's very clear."

Flay clears the air, calling Jost "amazing" and praising Johansson's culinary chops. "She is an excellent cook," Jost adds.

The Food Network chef then recounts a Facetime call he received from Johansson a few Thanksgiving holidays ago. "You were in the background. You had made a pie," Flay says.

"Yeah, we had the pie. She went on Kelly and Ryan and she's like 'He made this pie, and it was very zesty,'" he recalls. Carla asks if it's the first time he heard her discuss his holiday bake.

"Yes! And she goes 'and he spent like four days making it.' I spent the morning! It wasn't four days. It's not like psycho. This woman, you say is so great…" he trails off, playfully mocking her past interview spot.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In March, it was Johansson's turn to poke fun at her husband. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she admitted she wouldn't have been into her now-husband when he was in high school.

Barrymore referenced a throwback photo that Jost posted of himself while hosting Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." "Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?" joked Johansson.

When asked if she would have liked Jost back in high school, Johansson wasted no time in replying, "I don't think so."

"Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't," she added. "There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this.' "

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson's home in Palisades, New York.

The pair share son Cosmo, whom they welcomed last August. Johansson is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria.

The latest episode of Beat Bobby Flay will premiere on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.