Inside Bobby Flay's Remodeled N.Y.C. Home Kitchen: 'I Turned It Into What I Wanted'

When you’re a chef like Bobby Flay, having the perfect kitchen is key.

But the Food Network star says the space wasn’t quite perfect when he first moved into his New York City apartment.

“I got this as a vanilla box and then I turned it into what I wanted,” he told Food Network Magazine in their 10th anniversary issue.

Flay says he worked with Rockwell Group—the same contractors who design his restaurants—and created an industrial-style space to cook and entertain around a 14-foot quadruple-sealed marble-top island that can seat up to 10 people.

“Some people don’t want to see their kitchen,” said Flay, who decided to remove a wall in order for the space to be visible, “but I think kitchens can be beautiful, so I wanted mine to be wide open.”

The 53-year-old redid the cabinets and updated the appliances to include a wine fridge and not one, but two dishwashers, while his countertop is adorned with more than 30 spices and seasonings in uniform glass jars with gold lids.

He also has an ECM espresso maker, thanks to fellow Food Network chef Michael Symon who stayed at Flay’s home for a month while he was redoing his own home. “I’m a bit addicted to it now,” Bobby said.

To add extra light, Flay installed a mercury-glass fixture above the island: “It helps this big space feel a little more intimate,” he says.

“It’s really perfect,” Flay says. “I have no excuses — if the food coming out of here isn’t good, it’s not the kitchen’s fault.”

Flay is one of several Food Network stars gracing the cover of their September issue (on stand August 7) which marks the 10th birthday of the magazine.

Other chefs include Giada De Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, Ree Drummond, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Ted Allen, Anne Burrell, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Tyler Florence.