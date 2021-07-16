A portion of the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, an organization that fights childhood hunger in America

Bobby Flay, Hilary Duff and More Team Up with Williams Sonoma to Design Spatulas for a Good Cause

These stars are getting creative in order to help out millions of children in America.

PEOPLE has a first look at the Williams Sonoma annual celebrity-designed series with No Kid Hungry, which includes unique designs of the brand's signature spatulas, tea towels and other products from 10 stars. The Tools for Change fundraising program will raise money to fight childhood hunger in America.

The class of 2021 spatulas include whimsical designs like Bobby Flay's sweet cat sketch, Hilary Duff's colorful abstract design, and Tamron Hall's witty "let's taco 'bout it" picture.

Bobby Flay, Hilary Duff, Tabitha Brown Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

"Kids deserve to be kids and live out their wildest imagination and dreams, without struggle or the worry of a hungry belly. When I look at my three kids, it breaks my heart to know there are millions of kids out there who live with hunger," Duff told PEOPLE in a release. "I hope my spatula inspires you to live out your passion and creativity in the kitchen and is a reminder that you're helping kids across the country do the same. When kids have access to three meals a day, they can dream big and the possibilities are endless."

Flay added, "I'm thrilled to be part of Williams Sonoma's creative spatula line-up again, and I couldn't help but find inspiration for this spatula design from my cat, Nacho Flay."

Left: Tabitha Brown spatula | Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma Right: Hilary Duff spatula | Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Designs from other stars Derek Hough, Gaby Dalkin, Molly Yeh, Tabitha Brown, Brian Hart Hoffman, Kevin Curry, and Tiny Chef are also featured.

"I know I can't be at my best with an empty stomach. The same thing is true with kids. How can we expect kids to do their best and succeed without the fuel they need?" Hough explained. "I hope my spatula is a reminder that ending childhood hunger is far more than just filling an empty stomach. By making sure no kid goes hungry, you're helping kids be the best they can be every day and fueling their futures."