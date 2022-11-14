Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Makes 'Everything Look Amazing' at Their Joint Holidays

"It's a 50-50 job for sure," Bobby Flay says of entertaining alongside his girlfriend, Christina Perez

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 07:22 PM
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Perez Makes ‘Everything Look Amazing’ at Their Joint Holidays
Photo: Christina Pérez/instagram

When hosting for the holidays, Bobby Flay's ace-in-the-hole is his girlfriend, Christina Pérez.

During a tour of the new Food Network test kitchen in New York City, the celebrity chef and restaurateur told Entertainment Tonight that Pérez is "really into making sure that the tablescape is gorgeous and that the house looks festive and beautiful."

Flay, 57, and Pérez, 41, a writer who has been published in Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, and more, were first introduced to each other through mutual friends. They went public with their relationship in November 2021 after the chef's horse, Pizza Bianca, won the Juvenile Fillies Turf at the Breeders' Cup.

Now entertaining is a team effort for the pair. "It's a 50-50 job for sure," he told ET. "I take care of the food and Christina takes care of making everything look amazing,"

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez
Christina Pérez Instagram

Pérez is Flay's shoulder to lean on during the holiday season — and beyond. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me," Flay told PEOPLE in December 2021.

For the couple's holiday plans last year, Flay planned to make Puerto Rican dishes on Christmas Day to honor Pérez's heritage. "She's half Puerto Rican and I love those flavors and that cuisine, so I want to make sure she feels represented at Christmas," he told PEOPLE at the time.

Pérez is a pescatarian so naturally her food preferences have "influenced my cooking a lot," Flay told PEOPLE in August. "She doesn't eat meat. She eats fish. So I cook a lot of vegetables and fish. And she's like, 'My favorite meals are when you make a lot of vegetable and salad dishes.'"

Related Articles
bobby flay and Christina perez
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Collab in the Kitchen to Make a Pérez Family Recipe
bobby flay, sophie flay
Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Says It's Been 'So Lovely' Getting to Know His Girlfriend Christina Pérez
bobby flay and Christina perez
Bobby Flay Gushes Over Girlfriend Christina Pérez: 'She's Always the Light At the End of the Day'
Bobby Flay celebrating for Pizza Bianca, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Breeders' Cup Championship Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 5, 2021: in Del Mar, California.
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Explore Louisville Ahead of the Kentucky Derby
Bobby Flay celebrating for Pizza Bianca, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Breeders' Cup Championship Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 5, 2021: in Del Mar, California.
Bobby Flay's Mystery Girlfriend Identified as Christina Pérez After Making Public Debut Together at Horse Race
Bobby Flay, Christina Perez
Bobby Flay's Girlfriend Christina Pérez Kisses Him in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'
Bobby Flay & Christina Perez
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Celebrate Spring in N.Y.C. with a Sweet Kiss
Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara. HBO MAX, The Big Brunch - Season 1
Dan Levy Says New Show 'The Big Brunch' Restored His 'Faith in People' — Meet the 10 Competing Chefs
Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack
James Corden, Keith McNally
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
Mariah Carey at Benjamin's Steakhouse
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Best Hostess Gifts of 2022
The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year
Giada De Laurentiise - Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
Back to School Recipes That Will Get Dinner on the Table in 30 Minutes or Less
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Meredith Hayden of Wishbone Kitchen
Meet Meredith Hayden: the TikToker Who Spends $2,000 on Groceries as a Private Chef in the Hamptons