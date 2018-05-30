Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis Kick Off a New Season of Food Network Star in Universal Orlando—Get a First Look

Food Network is looking for its next star, and they’re heating things up both in and out of the kitchen to find them.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the 14th season of Food Network Star, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis head to Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay for the premiere. There each of the 10 competing chefs (see the full list below) have to concoct a portable version of their signature dish and find a way to convince guests of the theme park to taste it.

Throughout the season, which kicks off June 10 at 9 p.m., the returning judges and old friends share plenty of laughs as they search for the next big name in food.

“The next Food Network Star has to be super dynamic. They have to blend education and entertainment,” says Flay. “Like-ability is 99 percent of this.”

“We are ratcheting up the stakes,” De Laurentiis teases in the video above.

Although Flay and De Laurentiis will decide who’s first on the chopping block in the first episode, they won’t be alone throughout the season. With guest appearances from Food Network legends like Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli and Molly Yeh, the contestants have a lot of star power to impress. PEOPLE’s own Editor Director Jess Cagle will even get a chance to judge the rising chefs on an upcoming episode.

There will also be a familiar face among the competitors. During Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen, airing Sundays leading up to the new season, eight former finalists compete for the final spot in Orlando.

Food Network Star Contestants

Harrison Bader (Los Angeles, CA)

Katie Dixon (Hattiesburg, MS)

Jason Goldstein (New York, NY)

Samone Lett (Sanford, FL)

Rebekah Lingenfelser (Savannah, GA)

Palak Patel (New York, NY)

Christian Petroni (Port Chester, NY)

Jessica Tom (Princeton, NJ)

Chris Valdes (Miami, FL)

Manny Washington (Orlando, FL)