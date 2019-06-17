Bobby Flay Is the ‘Spitting Image’ of His Dad in Father’s Day Throwback Post

Image zoom Bobby Flay/Instagram

Like father, like son. That’s what everyone is left saying after Bobby Flay posted a throwback photo of his father, Bill Flay, in honor of Father’s Day.

The Beat Bobby Flay star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an old school snap of his dad, shades on and beach-ready, sipping a glass of water at a beachside restaurant. “A Happy #FathersDay salute to my dad Navy Lieutenant William (Bill) Flay,” he captioned the post.

The resemblance between the two is so uncanny that chef and Flay’s close friend Alex Guarnaschelli commented, “Wow,” before adding, “Spitting image.”

“I thought that was you. Twins!” wrote celebrity chef Laura Vital.

Image zoom Sophie Flay/Instagram

Image zoom Sophie Flay/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Bobby Flay’s Remodeled N.Y.C. Home Kitchen: ‘I Turned It Into What I Wanted’

Bobby wasn’t the only Flay to post a sweet photo of Bill for Father’s Day. Bobby’s daughter, Sophie, 23, used her Instagram stories on Sunday to recognize the important men in her life.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Both Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father’s Day

In one story, she posted a photo of Bobby from the Belmont Stakes earlier this month. “Best dad ever! Love you @bobbyflay,” she wrote. And she followed up with a recent photo of herself with her dad and grandpa. “Happy Father’s Day to my favorites!” she captioned it.

Bill, who divorced from Bobby’s late mother, Dorothy, when he was young, is credited for getting the Food Network star involved in the culinary industry after he helped secure him his first job at the Manhattan restaurant he co-owned, Joe Allen.

Now that he’s been a father himself for so many years, Bobby has had plenty of practice in the dad-joke department, as is evident in his most recent Instagram. The chef gave his followers a Father’s Day gift by compiling all of his best cheesy jokes from the Beat Bobby Flay credits.

“They didn’t just like my cake, they liked it a choco-lot” is just one prime example of his talents.