Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and More to Star in Food Network and HGTV’s Holiday Movies — Get the First Look!

Food Network and HGTV are ringing in the holiday season early this year!

The networks are releasing four new Christmas movies in November — and each one includes fan-favorite stars like Erin and Ben Napier, Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. PEOPLE exclusively reveals the key art from each scripted movie and all four photos exude everything-merry-and-bright.

From cooking plots to home improvement storylines and, of course, bits of romance, the festive features bring on all the warm and cozy vibes.

discovery+

In the above photo for One Delicious Christmas, the movie in which Bobby Flay stars, the Beat Bobby Flay chef, who plays top food critic Tom Kingsley, sits smirking with a pen in hand to write a review. He's looking at Abby Richmond, played by Vanessa Marano, and Alex Mallari Jr.'s character, Preston Weaver.

According to a release, the foodie-themed movie follows Abby, who enlists the help of chef Preston to fix her Vermont restaurant, which is struggling with added pressure from food critic Tom.

discovery+

In Food Network's second film, A Gingerbread Christmas, Duff Goldman plays a part very similar to his own real-life career: he hosts a gingerbread house competition. Throughout the story, Tiya Sircar's character, Hazel Stanley, goes home to Chicago to learn her family's bakery is failing. Per the release, she "finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery." The family business could be saved with money from the gingerbread house competition, which is run by the Ace of Taste star's character.

Naturally, the art for the feature showcases Goldman standing behind the couple who are smiling in front of an elaborately decorated gingerbread house.

discovery+

The Napiers will star in A Christmas Open House, a film in which the HGTV stars portray a couple named Henry and Sarah Wright. Similar to their real-life counterparts, the characters specialize in home restoration, which comes in handy for helping lead actors Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk.

In the photo, Erin and Ben hold up an acorn and ribbon-decorated wreath under a porch adorned with garland and glittery bulbs. Stevens and Rasuk also grace the cover art as they smile at each other while holding up a large, heart-shaped candy cane.

Along with A Christmas Open House, HGTV will be dropping a second movie called Designing Christmas, which introduces Love It or List It star Hilary Farr as a supporting character. In this home renovation-focused film, Farr acts as a mentor to Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr's character Stella, an interior designer falling in love with her coworker, Pablo, played by Marco Grazzini.

discovery+

In the film's newly released photo, Szohr and Grazzini are intertwined in colorful Christmas lights as Farr smiles in the background, plugging in the outlet.

Food Network released its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas — starring Ree Drummond — last year.

The four new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.