Bobby Flay's Daughter Works as a Reporter at Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Proud Dad'

Bobby Flay is serving up some fatherly pride!

On Monday, the Food Network star, 58, shared a photo of his 26-year-old daughter, Sophie, while she was on assignment for Los Angeles ABC 7, where she works as a community reporter.

"This is a proud #dad moment," the chef wrote on Instagram about his daughter, who was covering the ceremony as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In two side-by-side photos, Bobby shared one of Sophie next to the brothers' new star, and one of her as a teenager attending a Jonas Brothers concert.

"The pic on the left is about 13 years ago when I was able to score 2 tickets to the @jonasbrothers concert in the Bahamas for my daughter @abc7sophie and her friend," he wrote about his only child, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Connelly. "They got to meet the brothers who were such wonderful, sweet boys. The photo on the right is from today. The @jonasbrothers were awarded a star on Hollywood boulevard and Sophie covered it for @abc7la . #fullcirclemoment"

"Hollywood blvd was BURNING UP today folks," Sophie commented on her dad's post.

Sophie has worked at ABC 7 since March 2019, where she typically covers LA's Silver Lake neighborhood and other adjacent communities, according to her bio on the station's website.

The University of Southern California grad, who is also an adjunct professor at the school's Annenberg School of Communication, recently happily reported the inroads she's making as a journalist. On Instagram earlier this month, she shared a "come to work with me" video as she did a live stand-up in the newsroom — only her second time doing so.

"Who is this amazing young professional journalist?!" her dad wrote in the comments.

Courtesy Food Network

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The father and daughter share a close bond — and they also have a mutual appreciation for good food.

On their Food Network series Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, the two travel across California on a mouth-watering search for the region's best fare.

But whether she's helping him seek out LA's best Thai food or fulfilling the daily demands of her reporting job, Bobby says he's enjoying Sophie's accomplishments.

"I'm a lucky dad because I have an ongoing flow of pride watching Sophie do so well in her career," the Beat Bobby Flay star told PEOPLE in January 2021. "She has this great work ethic. I'm watching her just rise to the challenges of being in her own career, and she's doing it through basically what I did, which was hard work. So when she puts out a story, my chest is big because I'm like, 'That's amazing. This is my kid.' "