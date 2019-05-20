Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie, 23, Have Adorable Together Time at the Preakness in Maryland

Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie had a “spectacular” day at the races!

The father-daughter duo spent some quality time together on Saturday as they attended the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland. Both Bobby and Sophie later raved about their experience at the horse race — which was won by War of Will — on social media.

“Such a fun @preaknessstakes weekend with my girl @abc7sophie…and perfect weather too,” Bobby wrote on a photo with his only child with ex-wife Kate Connelly.

“Get yo preak on,” Sophie added on her own set of photos from inside the racetrack, which the chef then commented on. “Spectacular,” he wrote.

They were both dressed to the nines for the occasion, Bobby in a light blue suit, and Sophie in a bright, floral dress.

Sophie has clearly not only inherited her dad’s love of horse racing, but also his passion for food. The 23-year-old costars alongside Bobby on The Flay List, a new show on the Food Network which follows the pair as they explore their favorite local eateries in New York City.

Since graduating from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication, Sophie has also gone on to become a reporter for ABC7 Southern California.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this Community Journalist role and cover stories in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Echo Park and a few other neighborhoods nearby,” she wrote on an Instagram post announcing her new position.