Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie Make Green Curry on Their New Show While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has got nothing on Bobby Flay — at least according to Jitlada's Jazz Singsanong.

Bobby and his daughter Sophie Flay visit Singsanong's beloved Los Angeles restaurant on the premiere episode of their new Food Network show, Bobby and Sophie on the Coast. In an exclusive clip from the show above, the father-daughter duo make Thai green curry with the chef and Bobby secures the number one spot on her list of favorite stars.

"Wait you told me I was your second favorite celebrity behind Ryan Reynolds," says Bobby while in the kitchen of Jitlada. Responds Singsanong: "Ryan, he doesn't show up anymore because he has a baby! Now you're gonna be number one."

"Sorry Ryan, it's over! You gotta show up for some green curry," laughs an elated Bobby.

Courtesy Food Network

On Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, Bobby and Sophie, 26, visit Los Angeles hot spots for three, one-hour episodes starting on Aug. 22. They eat at old favorites like Bobby's favorite bakery Tartine, new recommendations like Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, and even do some cooking together after getting inspired by the local cuisine.

Though Bobby has never worked in a Thai restaurant like Jitlada before, he's no stranger to Thai food.

"I heard you beat everybody for Pad Thai," says Singsanong earlier in the episode, referencing Bobby's show Beat Bobby Flay. "That was my dream. I want to cook with Bobby and I didn't even know."

"That's right. Jazz, don't mess with my Pad Thai," says Bobby.

Bobby and Sophie, a Los Angeles community journalist for ABC7, are often collaborating on screen and off, whether it's for BBF or The Flay List, their 2019 show which had a similar format to Bobby and Sophie on the Coast but took place in New York. They will also release a new cookbook together Sundays with Sophie on Oct. 11.

"It doesn't feel like work," Sophie tells PEOPLE of working with her dad. "We're very lucky to have the relationship that we have and even if there's not a camera around we're going to restaurants and trying new foods. So it doesn't feel like a day on the job. It just feels like fun."

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast premieres Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.