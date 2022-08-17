Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie Make Green Curry on Their New Show While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast premieres Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+

By
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone

Ana Calderone is the Digital Food Editor for PEOPLE. In her nine years at the brand, she's appeared as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, traveled on the road with the late Anthony Bourdain, and hosted cooking segments for the Food Network Kitchen app. When she's not leading PEOPLE's coverage of celebrity chefs and food news, she's often baking up cake content on TikTok @ana_calderone.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022 02:13 PM

Ryan Reynolds has got nothing on Bobby Flay — at least according to Jitlada's Jazz Singsanong.

Bobby and his daughter Sophie Flay visit Singsanong's beloved Los Angeles restaurant on the premiere episode of their new Food Network show, Bobby and Sophie on the Coast. In an exclusive clip from the show above, the father-daughter duo make Thai green curry with the chef and Bobby secures the number one spot on her list of favorite stars.

"Wait you told me I was your second favorite celebrity behind Ryan Reynolds," says Bobby while in the kitchen of Jitlada. Responds Singsanong: "Ryan, he doesn't show up anymore because he has a baby! Now you're gonna be number one."

"Sorry Ryan, it's over! You gotta show up for some green curry," laughs an elated Bobby.

bobby flay, sophie flay
Courtesy Food Network

On Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, Bobby and Sophie, 26, visit Los Angeles hot spots for three, one-hour episodes starting on Aug. 22. They eat at old favorites like Bobby's favorite bakery Tartine, new recommendations like Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, and even do some cooking together after getting inspired by the local cuisine.

Though Bobby has never worked in a Thai restaurant like Jitlada before, he's no stranger to Thai food.

"I heard you beat everybody for Pad Thai," says Singsanong earlier in the episode, referencing Bobby's show Beat Bobby Flay. "That was my dream. I want to cook with Bobby and I didn't even know."

"That's right. Jazz, don't mess with my Pad Thai," says Bobby.

Bobby and Sophie, a Los Angeles community journalist for ABC7, are often collaborating on screen and off, whether it's for BBF or The Flay List, their 2019 show which had a similar format to Bobby and Sophie on the Coast but took place in New York. They will also release a new cookbook together Sundays with Sophie on Oct. 11.

"It doesn't feel like work," Sophie tells PEOPLE of working with her dad. "We're very lucky to have the relationship that we have and even if there's not a camera around we're going to restaurants and trying new foods. So it doesn't feel like a day on the job. It just feels like fun."

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast premieres Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Brings the Love to Sweden, Plus the Beckhams, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Performs Live on' TODAY', Plus H.E.R., Chris Martin, Pusha T and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Goes All Out in New Jersey, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lilly Singh, Brooklyn Beckham and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Performs in Hungary, Plus Madonna, Jamie Foxx & Snoop, the Duplass Family and More
Reese Witherspoon
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Mindy Kaling BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling Supports B.J. Novak in L.A., Plus Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon & Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More
Ina Garten Cooking
Ina Garten's Got a New Show Coming with All Sorts of Celebrity Guests: 'A Dream Come True'
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet in Sydney, Plus John Legend, Sam Heughan and More
Bobby Flay on passing the torch to Michael Symon
Bobby Flay Enlists Michael Symon to Reprise His Role on 'Throwdown' : 'I'm Rooting Against Him'
Seinfeld The Official Cook Book
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Heads to the Set of 'Creed III' in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Mandy Moore and More
Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman Gushes Over Wife Johnna and Their Life 'Out in the Woods': 'We Are Insanely in Love'