Bobby Flay cooked up quite the celebration after his impressive golf performance this weekend.

The celebrity chef, 54, competed in the American Century Championship’s celebrity tournament in Nevada, and after he nailed a chip-in on the 7th hole during round two, Flay was excited to say the least.

As seen in the Instagram video Flay shared, the chef impressed the audience and sportscasters when he sunk the ball into the hole. He then proceeded to high-five spectators as the crowd erupted in huge applause for him.

“Wait for it….. Having the best time at @acchampionship@edgewoodtahoe! Sound on for the full effect.. ⛳️#accgolf,” Flay captioned the video of himself on the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The famed chef took his celebrations a step further — to the ground specifically — when he jokingly collapsed and rolled on the green with his hands in the air.

“Bobby Flay is not only a great chef and great restaurateur, but he can play a little golf as well,” the sportscaster on NBC said as Flay celebrated his impressive showing.

However, Flay’s underrated golf game was not enough to beat out the reigning champion, Tony Romo, who closed with a 2-over-par 74 and scored 20 points to finish at 71, according to CBS Sports.

“It’s an honor to win this tournament,” Romo told the outlet. “I came in with confidence and this is some of the best golf I’ve played these past few weeks. When I won last year, every shot mattered. This year, it was easier. That’s why we practice so much.”

Additional celebrity competitors included actors John O’Hurley and Ray Romano, both of whom posed for a picture with Flay, which he then shared on his Instagram story.

Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry, and Jack Wagner also took swings on the course, but all came up short to Romo.

The ACC has taken place annually since 1990. Retired baseball player Rick Rhoden holds the record for the most victories with 8 wins.