Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Celebrate Spring in N.Y.C. with a Sweet Kiss

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez went public with their relationship in November

Love is in the air for Bobby Flay and his girlfriend Christina Pérez!

On Tuesday, Pérez, 40, who is California-based, shared a video of herself smiling and kissing Flay, 57, on the cheek while strolling through New York City. "Spring time in NYC," she captioned the clip.

Flay also appeared on Today on Wednesday while on the East Coast for Savannah Guthrie's show Starting from Scratch.

Flay and Pérez met through mutual friends and went public with their relationship at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship in November.

"She's so lovely. I'm really happy to have met her," the Beat Bobby Flay star told PEOPLE in December. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me."

Pérez, a former staff writer for Glamour, Vogue, and Lucky who also had her work published by various outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, and Harper's Bazaar, has influenced Flay's lifestyle, both in and out of the kitchen.

"She's teaching me to cook with a lot less meat," he revealed. "And now all of a sudden I'm a big hiker. I'm learning a little of the Zen California way."

The pair showed off their culinary skills in December when she documented the process of them making her family's recipe for Empanada Asturiana, a savory pie from northwest Spain, on her Instagram Story.

Pérez shared the handwritten recipe card — which had been passed down from generation to generation — as well as Flay making the dish.

"Ta da!" Pérez wrote, sharing a photo of the final product. "Empanda Asturiana de Pérez."

The same month, Pérez also shared a sweet tribute to Flay in honor of his 57th birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the man who keeps me laughing and makes my life more delicious and sparkly than I could ever have imagined," she wrote alongside a clip of her planting a kiss on Flay's temple.