Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis Are Eating Their Way Through Rome for a New Project

Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are teaming up on something delicious.

The two old friends have been documenting their adventures while in Rome filming for a new project. While little is known about their latest collaboration, it will surely be filled with good food and good sites.

Flay first teased the trip with an Instagram story aboard a flight last Monday: “On my to one of my favorite places,” he wrote. When he arrived, Flay made sure to stop by hot spots like Piazza Navona, Campo de’ Fiori, and the Spanish Steps.

De Laurentiis was equally excited about visiting her native country, kicking things off with a photo of herself jumping in the streets. “There’s no place like ROME ❤️,” she said.

When Flay posted a photo of himself holding a Chinotto soda and a porchetta sandwich, De Laurentiis teased him in the comments about leaving out her photo credit. He quickly added “moment caught by @giadadelautentiis” to the caption.

The Italian chef has been giving her fans glimpses into the secret project on her Instagram stories. At one point she shared a video of her gorgeous floral wardrobe getting steamed, and then followed up with a clip of herself wearing it on set.

She also shared a photo of Flay’s driving permit, calling him the “Italian 007.”

While Flay’s cat Nacho joined him on the same trip last year, the Beat Bobby Flay star revealed that he left him behind this year. “He’s home taking care of his little sister, Stella,” said Flay.

De Laurentiis, who grew up in Rome until the age of 7, often returns to the Eternal City. Last year it was the subject of her cookbook Giada’s Italy, which was filled with pictures taken on location. Her daughter Jade and mother Veronica even tagged along for the trip.

Flay’s most recent project took him somewhere closer to home. The chef and his daughter Sophie, 23, a journalist for ABC7, joined forces for The Flay List, a Food Network show highlighting their favorite New York restaurants.

“She loves to eat, but she wants to make her own mark,” Flay told PEOPLE in August. “I’m very proud of her.”