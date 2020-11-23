Bobbie Lloyd's Triple Chocolate & Espresso Cookies with Pecans

"Every delicious bite tastes like the holidays," says the author of The Magnolia Bakery Handbook.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

4 oz. unsweetened chocolate bars, chopped

3/4 cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. instant espresso coffee

1 1/2 cups (9 oz.) white chocolate chips

1 cup chopped toasted pecans

1 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Bring 1/2 inch water to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Place chocolate chips, chopped chocolate and butter in a medium heatproof bowl; set over simmering water. Reduce temperature to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chocolate and butter have melted and mixture is smooth, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

3. Whisk together flour, salt and baking powder in a small bowl; set aside. Beat together eggs, sugar, vanilla and espresso with an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium speed until thick and pale, about 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add melted chocolate mixture to egg mixture; beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down sides of bowl. Gently fold in flour mixture, using a rubber spatula, until just combined. Gently fold in white chocolate chips, pecans, and cranberries; let dough stand at room temperature 10 minutes.

4. Use a 1-ounce cookie scoop to scoop batter on baking sheet about 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake, rotating halfway through, until cracked and shiny, about 15 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack; let cool. Repeat with remaining dough.

Quick tip! To make larger cookies, scoop the batter using a 1/4-cup dry measuring cup, band bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 24 to 26 minutes. This will yield 24 cookies.

Makes: 48 cookies

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

