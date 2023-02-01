Bob Born, the 'Father of Peeps' and Hot Tamales Inventor, Dead at 98

Born revolutionized the process of making Peeps

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 01:53 PM
Bob Born 'Father of Peeps' Dead
Photo: Courtesy Just Born Quality Confections; Alamy Stock Photo

Ira "Bob" Born, the candy company executive known as the "Father of Peeps," has died. He was 98.

Born was long at the helm of Just Born Quality Confections, a century-old company started by his father Sam Born. The company announced his death Monday, sharing that he died peacefully on Sunday.

Born in N.Y.C., Born's family moved in the 1930s to Bethlehem, Penn. where Just Born is still based. After graduating from Lehigh University, Born enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a radar specialist and a lieutenant on a destroyer in the Pacific. The Navy ultimately sent him to both the University of Arizona and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied math and physics.

Though he had aims to attend medical school and had been accepted, he decided to help out at his father's business while he awaited the start date, and ultimately felt it was his calling. He stayed with the company until retirement.

At Just Born, where he was president for 30 years starting in 1959, Born led a legacy that involved the invention of Peeps, the popular marshmallow bunnies. He revolutionized the technology to change the process of making the marshmallow delights — cutting the 27-hour process down to a six-minute mechanized procedure. Born also invented Hot Tamales by finding a way to rework the Mike and Ike candies.

Bob Born 'Father of Peeps' Dead
Courtesy Just Born Quality Confections

"He learned the business from the ground up, focusing on the technical and processing aspects of candy making," Ross Born, Bob's son, said in a statement. "At the same time, he recognized the importance of developing people, and he discovered wonderful talent that made a positive impact on the business."

Though Born eventually stepped away, he visited Just Born often and last visited the factory in February 2019 when he was honored by the city of Bethlehem after they named the first day of the Easter season as "Bob Born Day," according to the company.

"Bob will be remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community," David Shaffer, the board chair and co-CEO of Just Born, said in a statement. "Bob was our second-generation family member whose dedication was instrumental in Just Born reaching our 100-year milestone. We extend our deepest sympathy to his son, Ross, and the entire family."

Peeps
William Thomas Cain/Getty

After retiring, Born moved to Florida where he pursued his other passions, including photography. Born also started a literacy program in a Florida school system in an underserved community, according to Ross.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He was involved with a vast array of organizations such as being the director of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America and a chair of the Anti-Defamation League.

Born is survived by his widow, Patricia; children Sara and Ross; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Related Articles
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Diana Ross' 5 Children: Everything to Know
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attends the WWE Superstars For Hope Reception on April 05, 2019 in New York City.
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Announces Resignation as Father Vince Returns
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Civil Rights ldr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holding his son Martin III as his daughter Yolanda and wife Coretta greet him at the airport upon his release from Georgia State prison after incarceration for leading boycotts
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Grant Troutt; Madison Prewett
Who Is Madison Prewett's Husband? All About Grant Troutt
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi
Image
Remembering Kirstie Alley's Life in Photos
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know